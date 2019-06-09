Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn Rain Dupps was born on Sept. 13, 1973, in Golden, B.C., Canada, where she became little sister to Autumn and second born to her parents, Janice and Michael "Oz" Dupps. At the age of 45, she unexpectedly passed away on May 10, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

The first few years of Dawn's life were spent living on Proffitt's Farm near Golden B.C., where her parents worked. This is where she learned to walk and talk and was quite a tomboy. She was curious and had no fear. She was fond of picking up little garter snakes and knew where to find them when they would come out in the morning to warm up in the sun. The Columbia River was a stones throw away, where she and her family enjoyed fishing and canoeing. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to Anchorage. She soon became big sister to Elka and developed a very close relationship with her maternal grandparents, George and Madeline.

Dawn was the proud mother of her daughter, Cydney. Dawn had an extreme love for life, adventures, people and puppies, and was everyone's best friend. Dawn was well known for her quick wit and extensive knowledge in just about every area of life. Additionally, she was the winner of every trivia game she played and always seemed to have great fortune when it came to winning contests. She enjoyed the finer things in life and had fabulous taste. She was well known for her fancy sunglasses and stylish handbags. She had a love for movies and music, enjoyed attending concerts and traveling, especially to Hawaii. She also had a great love for the outdoors and looked forward to annual fishing trips with her close girlfriends.

Dawn was known for being dedicated to her career. One of the highlights of her life was the 19 years she spent with Orthopedic Physicians Alaska, where she was honored to serve 13 surgeons throughout her career.

Dawn's laughter would fill up any room she was in and her smile will be missed by many. Dawn leaves behind her only daughter, Cydney; mother, Janice; father and stepmother, Michael and Barbara; sister and brother-in-law, Autumn and Steve; sister, Elka; brothers, Jesse and Wyatt; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.





Dawn Rain Dupps was born on Sept. 13, 1973, in Golden, B.C., Canada, where she became little sister to Autumn and second born to her parents, Janice and Michael "Oz" Dupps. At the age of 45, she unexpectedly passed away on May 10, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.The first few years of Dawn's life were spent living on Proffitt's Farm near Golden B.C., where her parents worked. This is where she learned to walk and talk and was quite a tomboy. She was curious and had no fear. She was fond of picking up little garter snakes and knew where to find them when they would come out in the morning to warm up in the sun. The Columbia River was a stones throw away, where she and her family enjoyed fishing and canoeing. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to Anchorage. She soon became big sister to Elka and developed a very close relationship with her maternal grandparents, George and Madeline.Dawn was the proud mother of her daughter, Cydney. Dawn had an extreme love for life, adventures, people and puppies, and was everyone's best friend. Dawn was well known for her quick wit and extensive knowledge in just about every area of life. Additionally, she was the winner of every trivia game she played and always seemed to have great fortune when it came to winning contests. She enjoyed the finer things in life and had fabulous taste. She was well known for her fancy sunglasses and stylish handbags. She had a love for movies and music, enjoyed attending concerts and traveling, especially to Hawaii. She also had a great love for the outdoors and looked forward to annual fishing trips with her close girlfriends.Dawn was known for being dedicated to her career. One of the highlights of her life was the 19 years she spent with Orthopedic Physicians Alaska, where she was honored to serve 13 surgeons throughout her career.Dawn's laughter would fill up any room she was in and her smile will be missed by many. Dawn leaves behind her only daughter, Cydney; mother, Janice; father and stepmother, Michael and Barbara; sister and brother-in-law, Autumn and Steve; sister, Elka; brothers, Jesse and Wyatt; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close