Dawn Suzanne Seville passed away at home on April 28, 2019. She was 87 years old. Born in Rockford, Ill., she was the daughter of Walter and Hazel (Jukes) Wilmer. Dawn grew up in Rockford and moved to Alaska shortly after graduating high school to help care for a sick aunt. She fell in love with Alaska and made it her home for the rest of her life.

She married Fred Seville in 1955, and began raising a family. Together, the young couple lived an adventurous life, including homesteading near Anchor Point, Alaska, with four young children. Dawn was an avid reader and enjoyed painting and working in her greenhouse. She completed a college degree in geology from Alaska Methodist University in 1971, and worked for the USGS and for several oil companies. When the family construction business needed help, she worked as its office administrator for many years.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fred; and children, Michael (Lynne) in Anchorage, Alaska, and Janette in Canaan, N.H. She was preceded in death by two children: Joseph and Suzanne. Dawn touched the lives of many, including her "other" children, Penny, Delna and Curt Nixon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, which can be contacted at: https://curealz.org/giving/donate/.

