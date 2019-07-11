Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Anchorage Chapel of The Cross 12230 Hillside Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Dayton went to our Heavenly home in the arms of Jesus on June 15, 2019. Dayton suffered a major heart attack due to a pre-existing heart condition on June 10, 2019, and was put on life support at Alaska Regional Hospital as she prepared to give life through organ donation on June 18, 2019.

Dayton was born on May 1, 1994, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Tiffany Vigesaa and Jesse Pullen. She attended Service High School and graduated from Avail High School. Dayton was united in marriage to Chance Avery on Dec. 14, 2013.

Dayton gave the ultimate gift to four individuals by becoming an organ donor. This decision was a personal one, as her little sister TRE' passed away 10 months ago following a double lung transplant. What an honor to be on both sides of this amazing gift.

Dayton was always a caring soul and her family will always be so very proud of her. She always excelled in everything that she put her mind to. Dayton had a passion for working with others who needed assistance in life. She loved animals and kept her Grandpa Jim's dog for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends, taking long drives with the music up and windows down. She adored her Uncle Vince, who was like a dad to her in many ways. If you ask Grandpa Jim or Uncle Vince who Dayton was, they would both say that's "George." She shared the Vigesaa name with them and was proud to do so.

She was a wonderful mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, friend and overall a great person. Her legacy will live on through her beautiful son, Luka-Christopher, who she absolutely adored. We all take comfort knowing Dayton is in heaven with her son, Kayden; little sister, TRE'; and big brother, Christopher.

Dayton is survived by her parents, Jeffery and Tiffany Burdett and Jesse Pullen, Tito Sims; siblings, Nadine, Nesta, Jessa, Emagyn and Andereashia; grandparents, Richard and LaCinda Scruggs, Ronn and Renee Middleton, and Henry and Sharon Mitchell; son, Luka-Christopher; Vince and Kimi Vigesaa; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Dayton was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jim Vigesaa; son, Kayden Avery; brother, Christopher Pullen; and sister, TRE' Burdett.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Anchorage Chapel of The Cross, 12230 Hillside Drive in Anchorage. Pastor Gene Rosebecke will be officiating. Please join us and share your favorite memory of Dayton.

