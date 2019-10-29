Dean Charles Hooper, born on Sept. 25, 1943, in Roseville, Mich., died peacefully at home in Eagle River, Alaska, on Oct. 2, 2019, of heart failure. He was blessed with many friends, most of whom came to visit in his final days. He is survived by his son, Branden Dean Hooper; and his grandson, Tristen Dean Hooper.

Dean was a retired auto mechanic, a passionate gunsmith and was very active in his community of gun enthusiasts and collectors.

As per his wishes, no service will be held. His ashes will be scattered in a private event by his immediate family.