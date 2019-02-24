Deanna Lynn StLouis of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019.
She was a beautiful, caring, thoughtful person, who loved painting and fashion design in her early life and gained self-taught software and computer skills that she shared with residents at Chugach Manor. She truly loved computer games.
Deanna is survived by her significant other and life-long friend, Douglas E. White; her sister, Dawn Griffard of Floresville, Texas; and brother, David StLouis of McMinnville, Ore.
Deanna's spirit is now free to roam at will to new adventures.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019