Deanna Lynn Skipworth, 71, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 at Alaska Regional Hospital with her son and daughter by her side. A memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Cross Nazarene Church, 12230 Hillside Drive, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The family has requested all flowers for the service be delivered to the church. Deanna will be buried in Dalhart, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Deanna was born in Dalhart on April 5, 1948, to Charles and Dorothy Hall. Deanna came to Alaska in 1968, after marrying Dwain Skipworth. In June and November 1972, they adopted their two children: Daniel and Debra.

Deanna was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in her teens but it could not slow her down. She endured two dozen surgeries to repair her body as the arthritis destroyed it. Though she experienced more pain than most could endure, she would never let it show. The arthritis could ravage her body, but it could never take away her smile.

She worked as a preschool teacher and in Dwain's accounting business, served on several mission trips and loved to travel. She held a koala in Australia, sat on a camel in Jerusalem, climbed into a submarine in Hawaii, and visited all 50 states.

She enjoyed watching sci-fi and scary movies and American Idol. She did not like watching sports and never could figure out how the TiVo worked. She enjoyed searching for recipes and planning craft projects. Deanna loved to do puzzles and play Skip-Bo. She adored her grandchildren and they loved their Grandma/Nana very much.

While Deanna will be greatly missed, we know she closed her eyes in death on earth and opened them in Heaven. She left her broken down body behind and has a new, perfect body to run, walk, play, kneel, crawl, jump and live in, without constant pain.

Deanna is preceded in death by her father, Charles Hall.

Deanna is survived by Dwain, her husband of 51 years; mother, Dorothy Hall of Dalhart; brother, RD and Karen Hall of Eagle River, Alaska; brother, David and Sherry Hall of Flower Mound, Texas; son, Daniel and Tracy Skipworth (Alvin, Dylan and Kayla) of Tyler, Texas; and daughter, Debra and David Demko (Christopher, Brittney and Amberlynn) of McKinney, Texas.

Dwain requests that any flowers be sent to the church.

