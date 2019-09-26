Soldotna, Alaska, resident Mrs. Debora Kay Sperry, 65, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
A Potluck and celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at The Soldotna Church of Christ, 41896 Sterling Highway in Soldotna. All are welcome to attend.
Debora was born on April 20, 1954, in Houston, Texas. She graduated high school in Washington. In 2004 she moved to Soldotna, where she has lived ever since. Debora was a member of the Soldotna Church of Christ in Soldotna. She volunteered at the Soldotna Food Bank for many years. She loved sharing the word of Jesus Christ, cooking, collecting and sharing dolls.
The family wrote: "Debora was a beloved wife of almost 47 years, proud mother, adopted grandmother to countless children, daughter and sister. She loved and hugged everyone she met to whom no one was a stranger. She loved God and her cowboy/husband with an intensity and strength that is not easy to find in this world. Her life touched countless people who will forever be changed by her generosity and kindness. She will be missed by all who met and knew her."
She is survived by her husband, Edward I. Sperry of Soldotna; and sons, Anthony E. (Sonya) Sperry of Soldotna and Brian C. Sperry of Anchorage, Alaska.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Debora to the Soldotna Food Bank, 33955 K-Beach Road, Soldotna, AK 99669; or a .
Arrangements are made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019