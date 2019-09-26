Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM The Soldotna Church of Christ 41896 Sterling Hwy Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A Potluck and celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at The Soldotna Church of Christ, 41896 Sterling Highway in Soldotna. All are welcome to attend.

Debora was born on April 20, 1954, in Houston, Texas. She graduated high school in Washington. In 2004 she moved to Soldotna, where she has lived ever since. Debora was a member of the Soldotna Church of Christ in Soldotna. She volunteered at the Soldotna Food Bank for many years. She loved sharing the word of Jesus Christ, cooking, collecting and sharing dolls.

The family wrote: "Debora was a beloved wife of almost 47 years, proud mother, adopted grandmother to countless children, daughter and sister. She loved and hugged everyone she met to whom no one was a stranger. She loved God and her cowboy/husband with an intensity and strength that is not easy to find in this world. Her life touched countless people who will forever be changed by her generosity and kindness. She will be missed by all who met and knew her."

She is survived by her husband, Edward I. Sperry of Soldotna; and sons, Anthony E. (Sonya) Sperry of Soldotna and Brian C. Sperry of Anchorage, Alaska.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Debora to the Soldotna Food Bank, 33955 K-Beach Road, Soldotna, AK 99669; or a .

Arrangements are made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at



Soldotna, Alaska, resident Mrs. Debora Kay Sperry, 65, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.A Potluck and celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at The Soldotna Church of Christ, 41896 Sterling Highway in Soldotna. All are welcome to attend.Debora was born on April 20, 1954, in Houston, Texas. She graduated high school in Washington. In 2004 she moved to Soldotna, where she has lived ever since. Debora was a member of the Soldotna Church of Christ in Soldotna. She volunteered at the Soldotna Food Bank for many years. She loved sharing the word of Jesus Christ, cooking, collecting and sharing dolls.The family wrote: "Debora was a beloved wife of almost 47 years, proud mother, adopted grandmother to countless children, daughter and sister. She loved and hugged everyone she met to whom no one was a stranger. She loved God and her cowboy/husband with an intensity and strength that is not easy to find in this world. Her life touched countless people who will forever be changed by her generosity and kindness. She will be missed by all who met and knew her."She is survived by her husband, Edward I. Sperry of Soldotna; and sons, Anthony E. (Sonya) Sperry of Soldotna and Brian C. Sperry of Anchorage, Alaska.Memorial donations may be made in memory of Debora to the Soldotna Food Bank, 33955 K-Beach Road, Soldotna, AK 99669; or a .Arrangements are made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations