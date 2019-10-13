Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah C. Jamieson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Crary Jamieson has passed from this world to the next, finally succumbing to the many complications of ALS.

Debbie was a beautiful and talented soul, intensely intelligent, perceptive, empathetic and loving. All that wrapped up with a wicked sense of humor.

Her life was spent in pursuit of meaning and love, which she found, gave and received in abundance. She spoke and wrote with eloquence, particularly through her music, which was her passion from childhood until her last day. She played guitar with skill and sang with

a natural and strong voice. Never a wrong note. Comfortable in a variety of musical styles, Debbie communicated beauty, meaning and fun through her poetry and melody. She left behind a body of work to admire and cherish.

Debbie was born in Coral Gables, Fla., and moved as a teenager to Homer, Alaska. As an adult, she lived mostly in Alaska and Florida. Her early career was with the Anchorage Daily News; her middle career was spent raising her two sons. Then she obtained her bachelor's

degree in social work, summa cum laude, from Florida Gulf Coast University. Her final career was devoted mostly to her husband, friends and music.

Debbie found the love of her life, Michael Roberts, through music, and together they played many venues and festivals throughout Florida. As her disease manifested and progressed, Michael was ever-present, loving and always in her corner to help and comfort. When she decided enough was enough, he was by her side.

Debbie's most impressive victory against ALS was her graceful acceptance of the inexorable decline in body, but not in mind, that the disease imposes. She knew what she was up against, experienced much pain, fear and sorrow at what she knew was coming, but was determined to, and did, find joy in the company of her friends and family during the time she had left.

Debbie is survived by her mother, Anne Robinson; her sons, Mason Perry

(Andrea Miller) and Isaac Perry; her siblings, Susan Robinson and Brewster Jamieson (Sheryle Jamieson); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. And, of course, many friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Rose; her father, Lewis Crary Jamieson; and her stepfather, Richard Robinson.

Words cannot really capture in full this remarkable woman, unfairly and prematurely taken from those who loved her.

