Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Marshall Apperson, 65, wife of the late Gary Apperson, died peacefully with friends by her side on Jan. 1, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Deborah was born in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 11, 1954, to Patricia Kennedy and Thomas Bourke.

She is survived by her stepmother, Virginia Bourke; and siblings, Gerry Bourke, Sylvia McFeaters, and Alan Bourke. She is also survived by her wonderful Labrador retriever, Annie, who continues to bring smiles and joy to all who meet her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Kennedy; and father, Thomas Bourke.

Deborah began life in California, but her free spirit led her to travel to Alaska in a sturdy secondhand pickup truck in the late 1970s and set down roots that lasted a lifetime.

Deborah's adventures in the Last Frontier kept her in Alaska, and through her love of computers and airplanes she met her best friend and husband, Gary. In addition to their mutual, continued love of computers and airplanes, Deborah and Gary enjoyed time at their remote cabin, many road trips on their motorcycles, geocaching wherever her travels took her but mostly along the hiking trails. Deborah loved hiking with Gary, Judy's Blueberry Loop Group, friends, dogs and especially her dear canine companion Annie.

Deborah worked in government managing the unmanageable, organizing the chaos, coaxing out the best from the worst and generally leaving everything and everyone she encountered the better for meeting her. She would be too modest to tell you about her many awards and citations for her excellent performance over the years.

Many things in life intrigued Deborah, and those things that did, she often became very knowledgeable in. She was an accomplished private pilot, motorcycle rider and equestrian. In her younger days she learned to sail. Do you get the impression she saw no boundaries in life and insisted upon being a free spirit with the ability to travel? You would be right.

Deborah was also an amateur artist working in many mediums starting with ceramics and stained glass, then progressing through sewing, quilting, photography, fused glass and likely many others. Deborah loved nature, animals and plants, and became an expert in identifying local birds and plants. Water was Deborah's second element and if there was a beach, pool, lake or ocean nearby you could be sure she would find a way to be near, on or in the water.

No formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Pets or local Cancer Center. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close