Lifelong Alaskan Debra Ann (Kane) Petersen, 65, passed away from a sudden unexpected heart failure on Feb. 24, 2019, in Palm Springs, Calif. Her husband was by her side.

She was eldest of three children born to Billy and Virginia Kane in Seward, Alaska. She attended elementary school there until 1964, when her family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1971. Over the years she spent time in Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska. She left Alaska for a short time to live in Hawaii with lifelong friend Pamela (Painter) Jones.

Debra was a true Alaskan at heart. She worked at Alaska Airlines for more than 43 years, retiring in 2018. She met Gary at Alaska Airlines and they married in April 1992. They were inseparable and loved their time together. They shared the joy of camping on the beach in Seward and fishing at their cabin in Willow, Alaska. Guests were always welcomed!

Debra was sweet, full of compassion, always open and honest. She was not afraid to "tell it like it is." She had a passion for cooking, whether at home in her kitchen or a fire pit in the woods. She could always prepare a full course meal in a flash. Debra loved a good book and always had one in hand. She looked forward to her yearly "girl trips" to Mexico, Italy and anywhere sunny! Her children and grandchildren fulfilled her life. She is survived by her husband, Gary Petersen of Anchorage; sister, Dana Kane of Anacortes, Wash.; brother, Daniel Kane (Marylee) of Wasilla; sons, Ryan Ward (Tiara) and Keven Ward (Stephanie), both of Juneau; and daughter, Anna Petersen of Anchorage. She also leaves cherished grandchildren, Aidan Ward, Graham Ward and Henry Ward; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Coast International Hotel, 3450 Aviation Avenue in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gift Fund in her name.

Condolences may be mailed to 2130 Jarvis Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99515.



