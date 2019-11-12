Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Sissom. View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Memorial service 3:30 PM Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Jean "Debby" Sissom became an angel in Heaven on Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by family at Mat-Su Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Alaskan Heritage Memorial Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, Alaska, at 3:30 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the service at the home of Andy and Kim Panko. Directions for the reception will be provided at the service.

Debby was born on June 18, 1958, in Boston, Mass. Her family moved to Healy, Alaska, in 1966. Debby attended Tri-Valley High School and after college went on to become a nurse. She began her career at Providence Hospital and retired from Wasilla Medical Clinic after more than 40 years.

In 1989, Debby met Ken Sissom II. She was swept off her feet and the two were married on June 6, 1990. Debby and Kenny began their new life together with their loving sons, Don and Andy, in tow. They loved camping, fishing and spending family time together. Debby often talked about wanting her "Little Cabin in the Woods." While their beautiful property on Klutina Lake never provided a physical structure, it was her Happy Place! This past summer, she and Kenny were able to spend two weeks there, enjoying each other and the serenity of their surroundings.

Debby's hobbies included gardening, reading any and all types of books, camping, watching good movies at home with Kenny, rescuing animals and spending time with family. She was very proud of her sons and loved them to the moon and back. She was especially proud of what good husbands and great fathers they have become and was elated they had found their soul mates and were so happy building their own families. Just thinking of her grandchildren made her heart swell with love and joy and she was always hopeful she would be surprised with another one or two in the future.

Debby will be remembered for her beautiful smile with dimples, her very giving heart, her fresh bread with honey butter at Christmas, her appreciation of flannel shirts and cozy socks, and her love of all animals. Her furry kids, Kendee, Kasey, Clover, Stormy and Coco, will miss her cuddles and never-ending love.

Debby was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Colrud; and father-in-law, Ken Sissom I, both of whom she loved and adored; and her brother-in-law, Tony Voorhis. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Sissom II; sons, Don Panko (Nancy and granddaughter, Scout) of Moscow, Idaho, and Andy Panko (Kim and grandson, Kyllian) of Wasilla; stepdaughter, Maripat Kidd (Tony and grandchildren, Emily and Billy) of Salt Lake, Utah; mother, Corinne Finnie (Clark) of Eagle River, Alaska; sisters, Patty McAfee (Randy) Chin of Valley, Ariz., Kathy Caywood (Richard) of Palmer, Alaska, Gerald Colrud Jr. (Marsha) of Grand Junction, Colo., Judy Voorhis of Anchorage, Alaska, and Linda Dingbaum (Terry) of Healy, Alaska; mother-in-law, Mary Sissom of Houston, Alaska; sisters-in-law, Ginger Miller of Anchorage, Carol Johnston (Dennis) of Houston, Alaska, and Melinda Bjornson (Kris) Anchorage; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

May Debby fly high with her new wings.

