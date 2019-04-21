Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deeta Theresa Lonergan. View Sign

Deeta Theresa Lonergan, loving mother, grandmother, sister, counselor, dancer, runner and animal lover, began a new journey, comfortably and peacefully, from her dream home in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 9, 2019.

Deeta was born to George and Catherine (Peters) Oswald in Bellingham, Wash., and was raised in Boise, Idaho. After graduating from Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, where she was Captain of the drill team, she attended and received a Bachelor of Arts in German from the University of Portland, where she was part of a year-long student exchange program in Salzburg, Austria. Deeta then attended Western Washington University, earning a master's degree in college student personnel administration.

Deeta was married in Boise in 1970, and loaded up a Suburban with all her belongings for the long drive north to Anchorage to accept a position at Alaska Methodist University, and make Alaska her home. She joined the faculty of Anchorage Community College from 1974-1987, and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a counselor from 1987-1995. She opened her counseling business, Career Transitions, in 1989, and left UAA in 1995, to focus on Career Transitions full time.

Deeta specialized in communicating, coaching, training, facilitating, consulting, collaborating, managing, organizing and listening. She received many certifications in her field, developed her own programs and was a valued adviser to many individuals and groups through her business and passions. Deeta developed many training methods and materials, instructed classes and seminars, and met with individuals of all backgrounds. She worked with many major organizations and was a World Renowned Career Counselor and Executive Coach.

Deeta traveled the world attending training conferences and visiting friends and family. She enjoyed sunshine, fresh fruit and veggies, music, snow-capped mountains, clean air, running, dancing, grandchildren, cats, dogs and sports – especially baseball ... even as a metaphor for life.

Deeta's love and legacy will be carried on by her brothers, Chris, George Jr. and John Oswald; her children, Courtney and Brady Lonergan; her grandchildren, Ali, Almira, and Aracelli Geer - the loves of her life; and many nephews, nieces and cousins, and all who shared time and energy with her dedicated and inspiring spirit. She is now with her parents, passed family and friends, and playing with her animals who have been waiting for her.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Deeta in Anchorage on May 19, 2019, at location to be determined and in Boise, Idaho, during Summer Solstice Weekend on June 22, 2019, at a location to be determined. We will post updates for locations on her Facebook page.

If you would like to make donations in her memory, she would want them to go to the Alliance for the Support of American Legion Baseball in Alaska, which she created and organized. Please reach out to Brady or her cell phone with any questions.

