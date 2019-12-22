Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deidre Susan Ganopole, 69, died in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 8, 2019, after a long fierce battle with Crohn's disease.

Deidre was born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Aug. 9, 1950, to Gerald and Margaret (Mark) Ganopole. In November 1959, the family moved to Anchorage. Deidre graduated from West Anchorage High in 1968. After graduation she went to Western Washington State College in Bellingham, Wash., for several years. Her post-secondary education was interrupted by Crohn's disease, the onset so severe she was not expected to recover. But recover she did, and following her interests in politics and all things Alaskan, Deidre went to work for the state legislature in Juneau. After Juneau, she worked briefly for the Alaska Federation of Natives in Anchorage, but she wanted more. Deidre went back to school, graduating from the University of Idaho, Moscow with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1977; and then from Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Ore., in 1980, with a Juris Doctor. She passed the Alaska bar later that year and had been a family law attorney in Anchorage for almost 39 years.

Deidre was a talented cook who loved to entertain, an insatiable reader and book collector, and loved everything and anything computer.

In 1995, Deidre married John Osgood, another computer buff. When they weren't working in their gardens, they traveled around in their fifth-wheel, fished the Kenai with friends and enjoyed the good life until John passed in 2011. She missed him terribly.

Deidre was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Mark and Lyle. She is survived by her sisters, Denise Ganopole and Lissa Budrow; her nieces and nephew, Genessa Younger, Nicholas Budrow and Alexia Buitrago; and her stepmother, Muriel Ganopole. Her old friends and many cousins grieve with us.

... and while she was sleeping, the Angels came... Deidre Susan Ganopole, 69, died in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 8, 2019, after a long fierce battle with Crohn's disease.Deidre was born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Aug. 9, 1950, to Gerald and Margaret (Mark) Ganopole. In November 1959, the family moved to Anchorage. Deidre graduated from West Anchorage High in 1968. After graduation she went to Western Washington State College in Bellingham, Wash., for several years. Her post-secondary education was interrupted by Crohn's disease, the onset so severe she was not expected to recover. But recover she did, and following her interests in politics and all things Alaskan, Deidre went to work for the state legislature in Juneau. After Juneau, she worked briefly for the Alaska Federation of Natives in Anchorage, but she wanted more. Deidre went back to school, graduating from the University of Idaho, Moscow with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1977; and then from Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Ore., in 1980, with a Juris Doctor. She passed the Alaska bar later that year and had been a family law attorney in Anchorage for almost 39 years.Deidre was a talented cook who loved to entertain, an insatiable reader and book collector, and loved everything and anything computer.In 1995, Deidre married John Osgood, another computer buff. When they weren't working in their gardens, they traveled around in their fifth-wheel, fished the Kenai with friends and enjoyed the good life until John passed in 2011. She missed him terribly.Deidre was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Mark and Lyle. She is survived by her sisters, Denise Ganopole and Lissa Budrow; her nieces and nephew, Genessa Younger, Nicholas Budrow and Alexia Buitrago; and her stepmother, Muriel Ganopole. Her old friends and many cousins grieve with us.... and while she was sleeping, the Angels came... Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close