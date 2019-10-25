Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Gillen. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home 209 S. Alaska St. Palmer , AK 99645 (907)-745-3580 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Norvig-Martin family residence Eagle River , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Palmer, Alaska, resident Denise Faye Gillen, 61, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home on Oct. 15, 2019.

Denise was born on Jan. 25, 1958, in Minot, N.D. She moved to Billings, Mont., in 1974, where she attended and graduated from Billings Senior High School. She moved to Alaska in 1984. In 1989, she reconnected with her long time friend Mel Gillen in Eagle River, Alaska. Hence forward they were always together; they married on Dec. 31, 2002.

Denise ran the University of Alaska Anchorage mail room for 15 years before retiring to help take care of her grandchildren.

Denise enjoyed spending time camping and boating in the Alaska wilderness, and vacationing in warm places with her family. Denise was very proud of the work she and her garden club did for the Alaska State Fair, creating beautiful flower displays and keeping the plants and flowers watered. She also loved growing her own beautiful flowers, winning several blue ribbons at the Alaska State Fair.

She is survived by her husband, Mel Gillen; her son, Josh Vialpando; and daughter, Amber Hellman; and grandchildren, Aspen, Willow, Savanna and Dakota Vialpando and Tristen and Trinity Pendergrass; sisters, Diane Weros, Debra Sjolseth and husband Randy Dahl and Michelle Oster and husband Dale (Harry) Harris; brothers, Dean and wife Sherri Sjolseth and Melven (Todd) and wife Stacy Oster; and many nieces and nephews.

Denise was preceded in death by her father, Leo Sjolseth; mother, Vivian; and stepfather, Mel Oster; brother, Donald Sjolseth; and sister, Delray Perkins.

