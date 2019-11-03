Dennis M. Carney, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Wasilla, Alaska, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at CrossCountry Church on the corner of Schrock and Gold Mint roads, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. The Carney family would like to invite all of Denny's friends to a potluck lunch. The main course and beverages will be provided. We ask that you bring a covered dish to share, along with memories of Dennis. A memorial will be held in Lancaster, Ohio, at a later date.

Dennis was born in Lancaster on Dec. 4, 1964, to Art and Wanda Carney. He was a 1983 graduate of Berne Union High School.

Dennis is survived by his parents, Art Carney of Wasilla and Wanda Rogers of Lancaster; brothers, Greg (Pat) of Lancaster and Ben, Gerald and Bill of Wasilla; sister, Dora Jo (Dave) of Lancaster; two sisters-in-law, Trena and Karen Carney of Wasilla; nephews, Jake, Jarrod, and Richard; nieces, Karissa (Shane) and Katie; great-nieces, Zyrah and MJ; as well as his longtime friend Jeff Rose along with many other friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lew and Helen Carney, Ed Call and Dora Gaskill; many aunts and uncles; loving companion, Rose Nelson; and his beloved niece, Andrea.

We should all take a page from Denny's book and live each day with a light heart, be content and grateful for what we have, work hard and earn it when we want more, help others and treat them with respect and decency and always be ready to laugh.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Epilepsy Foundation, Animal Rescue or .