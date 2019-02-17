Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wasilla, Alaska, resident since 1975, Dennis Craig Vincent, 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Feb. 10, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Hospital.

Dennis was born in National City, Calif., near San Diego, on March 8, 1947, to Kathryn (Ledyard) Schmall and Clyde Vincent. Dennis' family moved to Alaska in 1960, where he experienced the 1964 Earthquake while working at Center Bowl and attended Wendler and East High School in Anchorage. He played football and held track records for many years.

Dennis met his sweetheart Mary (Marsh) Vincent in June 1969 at the Airport Post Office where they worked. They got married six weeks later, almost 50 years ago, and became proud parents of Gina and Ty Vincent. Dennis had been a MP in the

While in the U.S. Army from March 1966 until December 1968, Dennis served as a Buck Sergeant in the General's 118th MP Company at Fort Bragg, N.C., and as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles when deployed to Vietnam. He fought for nine months in the jungle, leading his troops thru a minefield and carrying wounded soldiers to safety. He jumped into over 50 heliborne assaults and was awarded eight medals for valor, including the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Air Medal and the Silver Star. He is entitled to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He also wrote an engaging story about his life.

Dennis' family saw him as: "an incredibly caring and compassionate man with a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him. He had an unassuming strength, high intelligence, innate sense of humor and unwavering faith in God. His top priority was to provide security and stability for his family. He was a content homebody who said he 'was transitioning from a recluse to a hermit.' He has left a gigantic void for many with his passing and will be missed terribly, but we know he is now at peace with God."

Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary (Marsh) Vincent; his daughter, Dr. Gina M. Vincent of Worcester, Mass.; his son, Dr. Ty R. Vincent of Kona, Hawaii; his eight grandchildren, Lexi, Isaac, Olivia, Sage, Maya, Ava, Bodhi and Frankie; his sister, Ruth Graham; brother, Phil Vincent; and five nieces and nephews, Darlene Mielke, Kathryn Anderson, Jim Teremi, Erick and Mark Vincent and their families.

A Viewing for family and close friends will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Valley Funeral Home, 151 West Herning Avenue in Wasilla off Lucille Street.

Dennis' Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Church on the Rock Palmer, 619 East Scott Road off the Glenn Highway; Pastor Chris Miller will be officiating. We will have an uplifting slideshow, memorabilia, catered snacks and live music by Troubadora. Dennis will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in July 2019 with full military honors. Donations may be made to VFW Post 9365, P.O. Box 872000, Wasilla, AK 99687. Wasilla, Alaska, resident since 1975, Dennis Craig Vincent, 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Feb. 10, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Hospital.Dennis was born in National City, Calif., near San Diego, on March 8, 1947, to Kathryn (Ledyard) Schmall and Clyde Vincent. Dennis' family moved to Alaska in 1960, where he experienced the 1964 Earthquake while working at Center Bowl and attended Wendler and East High School in Anchorage. He played football and held track records for many years.Dennis met his sweetheart Mary (Marsh) Vincent in June 1969 at the Airport Post Office where they worked. They got married six weeks later, almost 50 years ago, and became proud parents of Gina and Ty Vincent. Dennis had been a MP in the Army , so he naturally entered the Department of Corrections in 1970 and left in 1986 as a prison superintendent. He was also a Real Estate Broker for Vincent RE Consultants from 1983 to 1997. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, sports, gambling, cooking and bunny wrangling.While in the U.S. Army from March 1966 until December 1968, Dennis served as a Buck Sergeant in the General's 118th MP Company at Fort Bragg, N.C., and as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles when deployed to Vietnam. He fought for nine months in the jungle, leading his troops thru a minefield and carrying wounded soldiers to safety. He jumped into over 50 heliborne assaults and was awarded eight medals for valor, including the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Air Medal and the Silver Star. He is entitled to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He also wrote an engaging story about his life.Dennis' family saw him as: "an incredibly caring and compassionate man with a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him. He had an unassuming strength, high intelligence, innate sense of humor and unwavering faith in God. His top priority was to provide security and stability for his family. He was a content homebody who said he 'was transitioning from a recluse to a hermit.' He has left a gigantic void for many with his passing and will be missed terribly, but we know he is now at peace with God."Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary (Marsh) Vincent; his daughter, Dr. Gina M. Vincent of Worcester, Mass.; his son, Dr. Ty R. Vincent of Kona, Hawaii; his eight grandchildren, Lexi, Isaac, Olivia, Sage, Maya, Ava, Bodhi and Frankie; his sister, Ruth Graham; brother, Phil Vincent; and five nieces and nephews, Darlene Mielke, Kathryn Anderson, Jim Teremi, Erick and Mark Vincent and their families.A Viewing for family and close friends will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Valley Funeral Home, 151 West Herning Avenue in Wasilla off Lucille Street.Dennis' Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Church on the Rock Palmer, 619 East Scott Road off the Glenn Highway; Pastor Chris Miller will be officiating. We will have an uplifting slideshow, memorabilia, catered snacks and live music by Troubadora. Dennis will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in July 2019 with full military honors. Donations may be made to VFW Post 9365, P.O. Box 872000, Wasilla, AK 99687. Funeral Home Valley Funeral Home & Crematory

151 East Herning Avenue

Wasilla , AK 99654

(907) 373-3344 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close