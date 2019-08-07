Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis E. Elstad. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM VFW 1685 1200 West 33rd Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis E. Elstad, 65, died on Nov. 27, 2018, with his loving wife Gracie Hedlund and two brothers Robert and Richard at his side.

At his request, there will be a Life Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the VFW 1685, 1200 West 33rd Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska.

Dennis was born on Aug. 9, 1953, in Anchorage, to Robert and Helen Elstad.

Dennis was always a charmer and was accomplished at anything he set his mind to do. He spent part of his youth at the family fishing lodge on the Yentna River and he continued to enjoy fishing throughout his life. His real passion was making you laugh. He had a caring heart and giving soul. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and helping hand.

Dennis met Gracie 18 years ago and they shared a love to be remembered. They were caring of each other and shared many happy moments. Gracie introduced Dennis to shuffleboard, and it became his new passion, along with her. They made many friends on the Shuffleboard League and he was thankful for the times they shared.

At the end of his life he was thankful to God for the many blessing he had received throughout his entire life. Especially for his is loving supportive family: brothers, Robert and Richard Elstad; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Mark Kulstad and Bella; ex-wife, Gale Elstad; and their children: Amber Elstad and sons Liam and Aiden Anacleto; son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Deanna Elstad and children Mariah and Jonah; daughter and son-in-law, Helana and Ryan Adams and children Isabella, Ryan Jr., Valerie and Riley; son, Brandon Peterson; and daughter, Emma; and great-niece Bobby Anne Koerber; and his love, Gracie Hedlund.

He is also preceded to God's arms by his parents; his sister, Virgnia Koerber; and her daughter, Kimberly Hurst.

