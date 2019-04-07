Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dennis E. Wheeler, who took a mining company started from his grandparents' bakery in Wallace, Idaho, and built it into a $2 billion international gold and silver mining enterprise on three continents, including the Kensington mine outside Juneau, Alaska, died on Feb. 26, 2019, at the MD Anderson cancer clinic in Houston, Texas, where he had been under treatment for leukemia. He was 76.

Wheeler was one of the last of the larger-than-life entrepreneurial businessmen who emerged from the mining world of the American West in the late 20th century, the driving force inside his company, Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation, who had a friendly, engaging personality developed from his childhood at the Rice Bakery in the small mining town of Wallace in the Idaho panhandle, that combined with an uncompromising drive to build Coeur into a major silver producer on the world stage.

His 40-year tenure at Coeur led to close friendships with many national and government leaders, including U.S. representative Don Young from Alaska, U.S. Senators Ted Stevens from Alaska and James McClure of Idaho, and former Idaho governor and Secretary of the Interior Cecil Andrus. After retiring from public service, McClure and Andrus both served on the Coeur d'Alene Mines board of directors.

Wheeler was born in 1942 in Wallace, the county seat in the heart Idaho's Silver Valley - the Coeur d'Alene Mining District - one of the major silver mining regions of the world where more than two billion ounces of silver would be drawn from deep underground shafts in the 20th century.

His grandparents Harlow and Anna Rice had, in the 1920s, started the Rice Bakery on Main Street in the town of 2,500, which became a major hub of the mining town, where prospectors would often exchange deeds to claims in surrounding gulches and valleys of the rugged Bitterroot Mountains. It was at the bakery, rising at 3 a.m. to help bake the day's bread, that a young Dennis developed a strong work ethic and interpersonal skills which would later serve him well in the mining business.

Over time, Harlow Rice's son Justin, Dennis' uncle, would become President of the new Coeur d'Alene Mines Company, started in the Rice Bakery, with enough deeds accumulated to start a joint venture with ASARCO - American Smelting and Refining Company - and open the Coeur and Galena Mines outside Wallace in the 1920s.

Dennis earned undergraduate and law degrees from University of Idaho, and joined Justin at Coeur d'Alene Mines, as the company purchased another mine in Idaho, Thunder Mountain in the 1960s, and opened the Rochester gold and silver mine in Lovelock, Nev., a large open pit, heap leach operation in Lovelock, which is still in operation and has produced more than one million ounces of gold and 100 million ounces of silver since 1986, winning several environmental reclamation awards.

In 1989, Wheeler took over as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, bent on making the company a major world gold and silver producer.

Over the course of the next 20 years, the company purchased and developed mines on three continents, in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Mexico in South America; in Australia and New Zealand; and in Alaska at the Kensington gold mine outside Juneau, which combined would produce more than 200,000 ounces of gold and nine million ounces of silver per year with Coeur billing itself as "the world's largest primary silver producer."

Wheeler logged millions of miles flying all over the world to developing mines, and to Europe on investor roadshows, and went to Washington constantly to lobby for the mining industry and for the development of Kensington, which was consistently blocked by environmental activists and whose permit for tailings deposition was challenged all the way to the Supreme Court, a case won by Coeur and the State of Alaska and argued by renowned litigator Ted Olson, another person who Wheeler would call his friend. The Kensington Mine opened in 2010, with strong support from the Alaska Native community who had become close friends with Wheeler, and resulted in many jobs and contracts for the corporations.

Sensitive to the environmental reputation mining had developed from its early, frontier days, Wheeler became a force in environmentally responsible mining and conservation in Idaho, Nevada and Alaska, earning numerous environmental awards for the company and developing the motto for Coeur that still stands of "Producing and Protecting."

He loved the Inland Northwest, as well as fishing in Alaska and Gonzaga University basketball, and was equally passionate about developing both regions economically with environmental responsibility. It wasn't until Wheeler left the company that its headquarters and jobs were moved to Chicago, Ill., by his successor.

Wheeler was a former President of the Silver Institute; director of the National Mining Association and a board member of the World Gold Council; a recipient of the 2005 Kootenai County

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughters, Michelle and Wendi Wheeler and Maura Schmidt; son, Bradley; and granddaughters, Taryn, Trista and Tori Wheeler and Sara Carley. Services will be planned for later in the year.

