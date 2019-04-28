Dennis R. Lords, 70, of Willow, Alaska, passed away from stage 4 lung cancer on April 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lucinda Lords, of almost 50 years; his six children, Dennis Lords II, Michael Lords, Mark Lords, Dorie Johnson, Ronald Lords and Derrick Lords; 11 grandchildren, Mark Lords, Zackary Lords, Keith Lords, Melissa Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Kaden Lords, Nicholas Lords, Alecia Lords, Kjalyn Lords, Justus Lords and Christian Lords; and four great-grandchildren. His son-in-law Rodney Johnson and daughter-in-law Lindsey Lords are very beloved by him. He is preceded in death by his father, Irvin Lords; mother, Ethel Lords; brothers, Max Wilde and Keith Lords; and his aunt, Eileen Lemon.
Dennis had many trades over his life time; above all he was proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He was a young herdsman working at many farms throughout the Mat-Su Valley for 10 years. At the age of 39, he went to college and received his associate degree. He retired at the age of 63.
He loved fishing, camping, preaching, the Green Bay Packers, his family and most of all, his grandchildren. Special people to Dennis are his brothers, Dale Lords of Ester, Alaska, Gale Lords of Mackey, Idaho, Gary Lords of Mackey and their families.
Lucinda Lords and family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dennis' funeral fund MVFCU account # 76309.
Special acknowledgments and ""thank yous"" to Richard and Debby Hartman.
A memorial service to be held at Family Christian Center, 203 W Dogwood Avenue, Palmer, AK 99645, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m.; Potlatch to follow memorial, please bring a dish.
