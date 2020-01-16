Destin Z. Alexanderoff Maloney Friccero died unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2019. Born on Feb. 11, 1995, in Kodiak, Alaska, he attended North Star Elementary and St. Mary's schools and graduated from Kodiak High School.

Destin lived in Kodiak and fished in Kodiak and Bristol Bay. He loved the ocean and fishing, hunting and gaming with friends. He was known to be a hard-worker with a kind and generous nature and a wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Ronnette Alexanderoff; and his father, Steve Maloney; his parents, Mike and Gina Friccero; and his sister, Colette Friccero; brother, Eric Friccero; grandmother, Nancy Antonson; aunt, Lizzy Antonson; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Demi Alexanderoff Friccero.

A celebration of his life will be held by candlelight in the park next to Fuller's boat yard in Kodiak on his birthday at sunset. All friends and family are invited to bring a candle or flashlight while his ashes will be spread from the boat.