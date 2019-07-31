On May 30, 2019, Devin Marie Karn (Bemman) passed away after an accident, at the age of 31, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born on July 16, 1987, in Maplewood, Minn., to Scott and Gloria Bemman. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in business marketing in 2010. On July 29, 2016, she married Dirk Karn at Crow Creek Mine in Girdwood, Alaska.
Devin grew up an avid golfer and started in the PGA Management program at the University of Idaho before switching to marketing. She was a loyal person who loved to help her friends. She had a bright smile, loved to laugh and was great with kids, especially her two nieces. Her dog, Riley, was never far from her side.
Devin was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria. She is survived by her husband, Dirk; her father, Scott; her stepmom, Diana; her in-laws; and her nieces.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 7, 2019, at the Fox Hollow Chalet, 11701 Brayton Drive in Anchorage, at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeCenter Northwest, the organization that helped with Devin's organ donation. Donations can be made here, https://www.crowdrise.com/1696940155, by clicking the donate button at the bottom.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 31, 2019