Born to Norma A. (Best) and Dewey R. Studebaker in Denver, Colo., Doug was a teenage entrepreneur in sales and raising rabbits with his grandfather. A 1939 graduate from South High, he joined the Army's 157th Infantry in 1940 and served in Sicily and Italy, where severely wounded and suffered "shell shock." While hospitalized, he wrote for the military newspapers and upon release in 1944, he continued to write both stories and advertising. His recovery was lengthy but managed with the love and help of his bride Thora Louise Rose and growing family. He loved to sing and teach Christmas carols to his children while Thora played the piano. He was a strict father, loved his family whole-heartedly, and they loved and respected him.

In 1970, he decided to fulfill his dream of moving to Alaska! Doug and Thora embraced Alaska with outdoor activities and as officiates in sled dog and snowmachine races. Successes included: trophy white tail deer (Colorado), trophy Dall sheep and a 214# halibut.

He worked for British Petroleum at Prudhoe Bay from 1975-83. He helped form a Toastmaster's Club and won "Best Speech" in 1981. He was personable, polite and made friends everywhere. After his retirement, he and Thora frequently traveled to visit family and friends. He reconnected yearly with his buddies of the 157th Infantry.

Doug loved animals, especially his dachshunds who kept him company in later years. He believed in a Higher Power and in 1998, was baptized into the Christian faith. He generously donated to many charities, including Hospice and Reading for the Blind.

Preceding him in death are his parents; beloved wife of 54 years, Thora; brother, Lynn; granddaughter, Kristina Letey Davis; and sons-in-law, Larry Motz and Arthur Motz. Left to mourn are sisters-in-law, Billie Studebaker, Jeanine Gunlikson (Rod) and Sylvia

The family wishes to thank the VA Home Based Primary Care and My Father's House Assisted Living. The interment will be at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

