Diadrey Anne Witt, 48, passed away on Oct. 12 2019, at her place of residency in Irrigon, Ore.

Diadrey was born on Aug. 27, 1971, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Darlene Witt and Drew Nixon. She was a wonderful mother and had a very open and giving heart, as she loved her sons very much and helped many underprivileged people throughout her life. She was also very creative and enjoyed providing many new parents with her beautiful handmade quilts for their newborn babies.

Diadrey is survived by her sons, Cody Witt of Redding, Calif., and Ian Eschbacher of Anchorage; and her granddaughter, Nora; along with her siblings, Tyra, Yola, Kara and Aram; her mother, Darlene; Dee's significant other, Seth; and her stepfather, Arthur.

Diadrey had a heart of gold and will be very dearly missed, as she was loved by many and will not be forgotten.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019

