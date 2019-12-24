Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Kay Crisp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Diana K. Crisp, 71, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Everett, Wash., due to complications related to her ongoing battle with lymphoma. She remained a warrior until her final day, and credited her courage and strength to God.

Diana was born in Flagler, Colo., on Sept. 16, 1948, daughter to O.L. and Dorothy Crisp. Diana also lived in Springfield and Pritchet, Colo., before settling in Valdez, Alaska, in 1964.

Diana was named valedictorian of the first graduating class in the newly rebuilt community of Valdez in 1966. After graduation, she attended Western Washington State College to study education, then moved back to Valdez, where she spent most of her adult life.

Diana worked at the movie theater in the Valdez Eagle's Hall, the Valdez Community Hospital, Alaska Department of Transportation and the City of Valdez Harbormaster's Office.

Diana loved to read, cook, bake and crochet. Her greatest love, however, was her family. Diana raised her two daughters, and played an active role in the lives of her grandchildren.

She was known for her generosity. She was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska, and volunteered with local organizations. Diana will be remembered for her courage, strength, honesty, kindness, silent belly laughs and big beautiful smile. She loved her friends and never knew a stranger, giving support, a hug and a prayer to anyone in need.

