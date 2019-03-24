Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

Former Chugiak/Eagle River, Alaska, resident Diane Carolyn Kennedy, 65, was found on Feb. 12, 2019 at her Surprise, Ariz., home after passing away from a lengthy terminal illness.

Ms. Kennedy was born on Nov. 25, 1953, to John and Dorothy DeFlorin in St. Paul, Minn., where she resided until her relocation to Alaska in 1979. She began her career in purchasing, surplus and contract/lease negotiations and had been employed with the State of Alaska and Alaska Railroad, as well as running her own business, Team Procurements, until her illness forced a much too early retirement and relocation to Arizona. Diane was a savvy businesswoman whose skills were highly sought after and admired. She enjoyed the companionship of her mastiff, Walter, whom she rescued from a local shelter, socializing with friends, spoiling her grandchildren, politics and watching her favorite soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Ms. Kennedy is survived by her mother, Dorothy DeFlorin; daughter, Kassandra Smiley, both of Eagle River; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Chris Waddell and grandchildren Jaycen, Cierra, Hayden, Elle and Kynnzey, all of Goodyear, Ariz., Josie Kochendorfer of Columbus, Ohio, and great-grandson, Kayden Waddell of Anchorage, Alaska; brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Donna DeFlorin and nephews, Adam and Matthew all of Cottage Grove, Minn.; as well as extended family members and friends, Kathy Kochendorfer, Rick and Ashley Lewis, Joe Spurlock, Joyce Wallbaum, Theda Pittman, Gretchen and Larry Weaver, Loretta Douglas; and her dog, Walter - with a special heartfelt thank you to each of you for your care, companionship, support and friendships provided to her over the years.

Ms. Kennedy is preceded in death by her father, John DeFlorin; son, Michael (Mikie) Kochendorfer; and daughter, Krystal Kochendorfer.

In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Kennedy has been cremated and her ashes scattered in the beautiful Valley of the Sun in a peaceful, serene area by the lake amongst her beloved palm trees.

