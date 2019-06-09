Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 3:00 PM Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery 535 E 9th Ave. (NW corner) View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born Diane Jane Barnum on Aug. 3, 1943, she moved to Alaska, at the young age of 2, with her parents, Harry and Blodwyn Barnum; brothers, Bill and Harry; and sister, Pat. Diane was the loving mother of five children: John "Shagi" Christ, LaWenda Lee Christ, Jeff Christ, Tina Marie Foree and Jason Christ; with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diane loved life here in the great land; her first job was working at the original Downtown Denali Theater, which was destroyed during the 1964 Earthquake. Diane graduated from Anchorage High School in 1961. Some of her favorite activities were bowling, dancing and board games, all of which she mastered pretty well. Diane was involved in many activities including being a Cub Scout Leader, a volunteer and trainer in the Alaska Coast Guard Auxiliary, a Licensed Realtor and as a President of Phythian Sisters. Diane loved the years spent living the farm life in Central Washington, milking the cow, collecting eggs and chasing baby cows. She was so proud to be able to prepare complete meals from the fruits, vegetables and animals grown on the farm. In her later years, she loved sharing time with the young men and women who were Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, feeding and entertaining them. Her greatest legacy will be the lasting smile always on her face and the laughter still echoing softly in our ears. Love you, Mom.

There will be a graveside service at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue, the northwest corner, in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 3 p.m.



