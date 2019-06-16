Diane passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, surrounded by people who love her. Diane was an amazing mother, grandmother, friend, advocate and mentor, with a giant heart.
Diane was born on Sept. 25, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold Brown and Edith Meyers Pinto. She spent her childhood years in Spokane, Wash. Diane was the second oldest of nine children. After high school, she attended George Fox College in Newberg, Ore., where she majored in elementary education.
Diane married John Payne and they had two children: Jennifer and Jeremy. Diane and her children moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in the early 1980s, and Diane has lived in Chugiak, Alaska, since 1996.
Diane was a pillar of love and strength to her children and grandchildren. She was enormously proud of her children, and had a special connection with each of her grandchildren.
Diane's tireless advocacy, especially for Alaska Native and American Indian children and tribes, spanned more than four decades, in many settings across the country. Diane was also a gifted trainer. She served on numerous boards and committees, generously donating her time and expertise to improve people's lives.
Diane's other great passion was for horses. She loved to ride, and was drawn to the horses' intuitive and gentle souls. In 2016, Diane combined her passion for helping others with her love of horses by creating the Heart to Heart Equine Therapy Center.
Diane was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, David Brown. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Nathan) Sterling and Jeremy (Mandy) Payne; grandchildren, Chayton and Kasey Payne and Hunter Sterling; siblings, JD (Missy) Brown, Shirley (Dan) Kluver, Kenneth (Shirley) Brown, Joanne (Greg) Warren, Jonathan (Maria) Brown, Roy Brown and Ginger McGovern; and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, 4000 Ambassador Drive in Anchorage. Visitors should check in at the front desk of the Consortium Office Building.
Diane requested that any charitable contributions be made in her memory to a program serving disadvantaged families that promotes healthy babies.
