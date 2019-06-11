Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Immanuel Presbyterian Church 2311 Pembroke Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne Anderson O'Connell died on Monday, June 11, 2018, at her home in Brier, Wash. A memorial service was conducted in Maltby, Wash., last year.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Anderson and his partner Marisa Godbee; her daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Goff and Jessica O'Connell Schmitz; her stepdaughter, Shannon O'Connell and her partner Laura Koppang; her stepson and daughter-in-law, John and Charity O'Connell; granddaughters, Alexandra O'Connell, Tristan Anderson, Myah Schmitz, Delaney Koppang-O'Connell and Lillian Goff; grandsons, Charles Koppang-O'Connell and Logan Goff; and great-granddaughter, Dahlia Anderson-Browne.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Charles "Chuck" O'Connell, in February 2011; her stepdaughter, Catherine Colleen O'Connell in February 1981; and her infant daughter, Alice Katherine Anderson, in November 1964.

The former Dianne Bartelle Shullaw was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in New York City. She was the daughter of Wayne and Ellen (Bartelle) Shullaw. Dianne received a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She and her first husband, Lt. Robert W. Anderson, drove to Alaska in the summer of 1967, where their son Jeff was born the following spring. Dianne and Bob were divorced in 1972. Dianne married Chuck O'Connell in May 1977. They became the parents of Jennifer and Jessica.

Dianne valued the friends she made through the Alaska Democratic Party; Out North Theater; the Col. John Mitchell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; the Anchorage Women Writers Group; Anchorage Professional Communicators; the Pioneers of Alaska, Igloo 4; Daybreak Inc.; the Yukon Presbytery; Immanuel Presbyterian Church and the First Congregational Churches in Anchorage, Alaska, and Maltby, Wash.

In honor of the O'Connell's long-standing love for Alaska, her family will conduct a local memorial service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 2311 Pembroke Street, Anchorage, AK 99504.

