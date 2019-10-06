U.S. Air Force Major retired D.L. (Deuber Laird) Maurer passed peacefully at home in Henderson, Nev., on June 18, 2019, he was 96 years old.
As a World War II veteran and part of the "Greatest Generation," D.L. began his service as a gunner on a B-24 bomber and eventually became a P-38 Lighting pilot. He is credited with completing 50-plus combat missions with the 474th Fighter Group. During the Battle of the Bulge, in 1944-45, he spent six weeks on the ground with the 7th Armored Division and 9th Armored Division as a forward air controller and assistant tank driver. After the war, he continued his service as a crewman on B-36 bombers and his later service took him to many countries around the world. He retired with 25 years of credited service, loved his country and was proud of the flag.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1923, in Hartville, Ohio. At the age of 10, D.L. started driving trucks for his father's trucking company. In 1977, he came to Alaska for a 30-day vacation and made it his home until relocating to Henderson in 1998. During his time in Alaska he worked for Alaska Husky Battery and bowled in leagues at Park-Lanes in Mountain View. After relocating to Henderson, he continued to bowl in leagues and was active with the American Legion Post 40.
Honoring D.L.'s memory are his wife, Dorothy; children, Linda, Beth, Candace, Jon and James; stepchildren, Jim, Hal, Joe and Jill; eight grandchildren; 14 stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
D.L. was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; son, Jeff; and granddaughter, Alyssa.
Military services will be held on Oct. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev. Memorial donations to Woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019