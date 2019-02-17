Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dolores Lee Dennis went to be in the presence of God and in the arms of her husband of 69 years, Les Dennis Jr., on Feb. 8, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

She was born in Abilene, Texas. Her parents were Harlan and Edna Mae Copeland. She was married to Les Dennis in 1949, and had four children, three sons and a daughter, while living in San Antonio, Texas. She worked at Sears as an account manager during the early years, but then became a military wife when her husband became an Air Force Officer. As most military families, they traveled throughout the United States and foreign countries. One of the assignments brought them to Alaska in 1966, where she went to work for Alaska USA as a loan control manager. Her husband was reassigned to Alaska in 1977. By this time most of her children had also returned to Alaska. She then worked for the Anchorage School District as a school secretary until retirement in 1996. Shortly thereafter, she and her husband built and operated a bed-and-breakfast on the Kenai River, which was extremely successful.

Dolores loved the Performing Arts Center and served as an usher for 20 years.

Her daughter and two of her sons preceded her in death.

One son and the families of her children live in Washington state and three Alaska cities. Over the years the Dennis family grew, and she had the pleasure of having seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dolores had the reputation of being extremely proficient in whatever she was doing, plus had sincere friendship to all friends. She will be missed by everyone.

A Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with Service at 11 a.m., on March 2, 2019, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 8110 Jewel Lake Road in Anchorage. Burial will be held in the spring at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.



