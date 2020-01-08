Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Leona Rivitt. View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Service 7:00 PM Salvation Army Anchorage Korean Corps 2100 DeArmoun Road View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Kake , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores was born in Crookston, Minn., on Aug. 31, 1927, to Leon and Mabel Rivitt. During her childhood, the family relocated to Washington state, where, in the late 1940s, Dolores was invited to The Salvation Army Bellingham Corps. While there, she felt a calling to serve the Lord by helping people. She attended the Salvation Army School for Officer Training in San Francisco, Calif., and was commissioned as a Probationary Lieutenant on June 19, 1950. Her first appointment was to Sitka, Alaska.

Dolores served with distinction for approximately 35 years in Alaska, conducting a ministry of love in Juneau, Sitka, Anchorage, Kake and Ketchikan. In 1970-71, Dolores was an instructor at a Salvation Army Leadership Institute in Sitka. There were three graduates: Lloyd Davis, Billy Wilson and C. Joe Murray. Dolores called them her boys. She also served several times on staff at Divisional Headquarters in Anchorage.

While she considered Alaska home, Dolores also served with The Salvation Army in Kalispell, Mont.; Fort Collins, Colo.; Divisional Headquarters in Portland, Ore.; and Divisional Headquarters in San Francisco. She returned to Alaska for the last time in June 1983, and served until her retirement with the rank of Major in 1992. At the time of retirement Dolores had approximately 42 years of active service.

After retirement she continued to work at Divisional Headquarters in Anchorage. Because of her ongoing labor of love and service in Alaska, she was awarded The Salvation Army's highest award, "The Order of the Founder."

Dolores loved the Alaska people and the land. She was quoted as saying, "To serve in Alaska successfully you have to get to know and love the people. Learn about their culture. Enjoy the beauty of the land."

During a flu outbreak in Kake, Dolores cut and delivered firewood to families, so they could keep their fires going. For her sacrificial service the people respectfully called her, "the battle-axe." Dolores was adopted by the Tlingit people and given the Raven name, Shaawaat Tlein (Big Woman). This name was a reflection of her "big love" for the people.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Lowell Rivitt, Lyle Rivitt and Leon Rivitt Jr. She is survived by a niece, Lanelle M. Rivitt; and two nephews, Lyle Rivitt Jr. and David Rivitt. She adopted a grandson, Jordan McCulley, the son of Cathie McCulley. Dolores was also the godmother to Dolores (Murray) Svenson. She has many Tlingit relatives and many Salvation Army friends.

There will be a Promoted to Glory Service on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 7 p.m., at the Salvation Army Anchorage Korean Corps, 2100 DeArmoun Road. A time of fellowship will follow. Please bring finger food to share.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Kake on Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army Alaska Division, P.O. Box 101459, Anchorage, AK 99510.



