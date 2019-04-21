Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dolores Sonja Richardson, age 77, resident of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly Nome, Alaska, Neenah, Wis., and Primrose, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2019, in Anchorage.

Born to Sidney and Lorna (Wangerin) Norland, in Madison, Wis., on June 4, 1941, Dolores was raised with her two brothers, Raymond and Eric, on a farm in Primrose, Wis. She had many fond memories about her rural farm life and reminisced often about driving the tractor by herself at a very young age in the fields. Dolores and her brothers spent much of their free time when they weren't doing chores on the farm playing with their three cousins "up the road" - Dorothy, Elaine and Bev. Despite having polio as a young girl with many physical setbacks throughout her life, Dolores was very full of life and always on the go. Dolores graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1959, and was proud to be honored as the Homecoming Queen in her senior year. At her 50th Class Reunion, she was honored once again to ride in a convertible car during the Homecoming Parade similar to the one she had ridden in 50 years earlier.

At the age of 21, Dolores moved to Nome in 1962, where she worked in the State Office and starting raising her two young sons. She made many lifelong friends during those early years living in Nome. She decided to raise her sons back in Wisconsin, residing in Neenah, Wis., from 1965 to 1983. Dolores always had a bountiful vegetable garden and loved to work in her flower gardens each year. She was able to share her musical talents, as Dolores taught piano lessons to many students in her home throughout the years in Neenah. She experienced a true miracle of walking shortly after one of many surgeries as an adult on her ankles and feet due to polio, when she was deemed by her doctor unlikely to ever walk again. From this experience, Dolores touched many lives with her story, hosted a Christian Radio Show in Neenah and spoke throughout Wisconsin at many speaking engagements about her life and a positive message for all. In 1983, having raised and survived getting her sons somehow through high school, she decided to move back to Alaska, living in Anchorage and visiting Nome often.

In 1994, Dolores married her lifetime friend and loving husband of nearly 25 years, Frank Richardson. Both blessed with the gift of music, Dolores and Frank ran a piano studio in Anchorage for a number of years and enjoyed the friendship of many in the local music scene. Dolores loved to "go for rides" and often could be seen cruising in style down to Girdwood for an ice cream cone. She had a grand time on a trip down the highway through Canada to events in Wisconsin in a classic 1975 Executive Motorhome.

Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Sydney Norland; and mother, Lorna (Wangerin) Norland; her brother, Eric Norland; and stepson, Charlie Richardson.

Dolores will be greatly missed by her loving caring husband, Frank; two sons, Mark (Trinh) Johnson of Nome, and Michael (Cathy) Johnson of Neenah; her brother, Raymond (Sharon) Norland of Portage Wis.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Dolores in Anchorage and a burial service at Primrose Lutheran Church in Primrose, Wis., are being planned for late this spring.>



