Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dippe. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Dr. Donald W. Dippe passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in Glendive, Mont., on Aug. 3, 1926, the son of Anna K. (Simundson) and Walter W. Dippe.

Don graduated from Neche High School in 1943, and attended the University of North Dakota (UND) for one year before entering the Navy's V-12 college program at the University of Washington (UW). He was discharged at the end of World War II and returned to UND, receiving a Bachelor of Arts on Aug. 7, 1947, and a Bachelor of Science in Medicine on June 11, 1948. Don entered the University of Illinois School of Medicine on Sept. 27, 1948, but after the Korean War began, he joined the Army in 1952, and was eventually sent overseas. He served in Korea and Japan, where he fatefully met Yu Ai Chen in 1954. He was discharged at the end of that year and sent back home, but was determined to return. After overcoming several obstacles, Don was able re-enlist with a guarantee of being sent back to Korea ... and that is how he and Yu Ai were able to marry in 1956.

Following his discharge from the Army in 1958, Don entered UW Medical School to finish his studies, and received an M.D. degree on June 11, 1960. He then joined the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) as a commissioned officer and completed his USPHS Internship in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1961, and his USPHS Residency in Ophthalmology in Baltimore, Md., in 1964, where he also served as an ENT Staff Physician.

Don's Alaskan adventures began in 1965, when he was transferred to Anchorage as Chief of Ophthalmology at the Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC). From that point on, Don was a lifelong Alaskan, except for a temporary relocation to Hawaii - like so many Alaskans - from 1975-76, where he obtained a Master of Public Health degree at the University of Hawaii that included traveling to Indonesia for research. Tragically, Don's son Bruce died in Hawaii, at the age of 17. Don and Yu Ai returned to Hawaii regularly over the years, because of their love for the islands and to visit Bruce's final resting place.

Don served in the USPHS at the ANMC until his retirement in 1978, at the rank of Captain. He then opened an office at Humana Hospital - now Alaska Regional Hospital - and entered private practice. Besides a period during 1985 when he worked in Saudi Arabia, Don continued to see patients at his office until 2016.

Don loved the practice of medicine and helping others. He worked all over Alaska, often taking small planes to remote villages to hold clinics. He cherished his experiences meeting and helping the native peoples of this great state, and had countless fascinating stories from that time. While Don stopped performing surgical procedures many years earlier, he continued practicing until the age of 90 because of the joy his patients brought him.

Don preferred life experiences over material things and this was exemplified by his passion for travel. He took his family on numerous trips and traveled the world with his wife Yu Ai. He was always planning his next trip, and was getting ready for one just before he passed. Don's love of travel grew out of a fascination with geography that began as a child. He had an exhaustive knowledge of the world's cities, rivers, mountains and just about any other geographic feature of our home planet ... and loved to share this knowledge with his captive traveling companions.

Family was very important to Don and he encouraged - some might say pressured – everyone to participate in family reunions, and to remain close with relatives and friends. He was always looking for new ways to keep his children curious and involved, and exposed them to a wide variety of ideas. One of Don's favorite approaches was to use witty conversation, or as he would say "sesquipedalian loquaciousness," to challenge and inspire the sponge-like minds of his children and grandchildren alike.

Donald is survived by his children and their spouses: son, Mark Dippe and Setsuko; daughter, Erika and Todd Denman; and daughter, Stefani and Chris Heaphey; sisters, Shirley Hughes, Dolores Otteson and Arlene Manchester; and many nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Austin, James, Tyler, Erika, John and Kaden. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Yu Ai in April 2005; and son, Bruce in May 1976.

A memorial for Donald will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Public visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Interment will be at 4 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, followed by a reception.

Online expressions of condolence may be made at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/donald-dippe-obituary?pid=192614401.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in the name of Donald W. Dippe to the https://inspiringgoodhealth.org/donation-page/.



Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Dr. Donald W. Dippe passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in Glendive, Mont., on Aug. 3, 1926, the son of Anna K. (Simundson) and Walter W. Dippe.Don graduated from Neche High School in 1943, and attended the University of North Dakota (UND) for one year before entering the Navy's V-12 college program at the University of Washington (UW). He was discharged at the end of World War II and returned to UND, receiving a Bachelor of Arts on Aug. 7, 1947, and a Bachelor of Science in Medicine on June 11, 1948. Don entered the University of Illinois School of Medicine on Sept. 27, 1948, but after the Korean War began, he joined the Army in 1952, and was eventually sent overseas. He served in Korea and Japan, where he fatefully met Yu Ai Chen in 1954. He was discharged at the end of that year and sent back home, but was determined to return. After overcoming several obstacles, Don was able re-enlist with a guarantee of being sent back to Korea ... and that is how he and Yu Ai were able to marry in 1956.Following his discharge from the Army in 1958, Don entered UW Medical School to finish his studies, and received an M.D. degree on June 11, 1960. He then joined the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) as a commissioned officer and completed his USPHS Internship in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1961, and his USPHS Residency in Ophthalmology in Baltimore, Md., in 1964, where he also served as an ENT Staff Physician.Don's Alaskan adventures began in 1965, when he was transferred to Anchorage as Chief of Ophthalmology at the Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC). From that point on, Don was a lifelong Alaskan, except for a temporary relocation to Hawaii - like so many Alaskans - from 1975-76, where he obtained a Master of Public Health degree at the University of Hawaii that included traveling to Indonesia for research. Tragically, Don's son Bruce died in Hawaii, at the age of 17. Don and Yu Ai returned to Hawaii regularly over the years, because of their love for the islands and to visit Bruce's final resting place.Don served in the USPHS at the ANMC until his retirement in 1978, at the rank of Captain. He then opened an office at Humana Hospital - now Alaska Regional Hospital - and entered private practice. Besides a period during 1985 when he worked in Saudi Arabia, Don continued to see patients at his office until 2016.Don loved the practice of medicine and helping others. He worked all over Alaska, often taking small planes to remote villages to hold clinics. He cherished his experiences meeting and helping the native peoples of this great state, and had countless fascinating stories from that time. While Don stopped performing surgical procedures many years earlier, he continued practicing until the age of 90 because of the joy his patients brought him.Don preferred life experiences over material things and this was exemplified by his passion for travel. He took his family on numerous trips and traveled the world with his wife Yu Ai. He was always planning his next trip, and was getting ready for one just before he passed. Don's love of travel grew out of a fascination with geography that began as a child. He had an exhaustive knowledge of the world's cities, rivers, mountains and just about any other geographic feature of our home planet ... and loved to share this knowledge with his captive traveling companions.Family was very important to Don and he encouraged - some might say pressured – everyone to participate in family reunions, and to remain close with relatives and friends. He was always looking for new ways to keep his children curious and involved, and exposed them to a wide variety of ideas. One of Don's favorite approaches was to use witty conversation, or as he would say "sesquipedalian loquaciousness," to challenge and inspire the sponge-like minds of his children and grandchildren alike.Donald is survived by his children and their spouses: son, Mark Dippe and Setsuko; daughter, Erika and Todd Denman; and daughter, Stefani and Chris Heaphey; sisters, Shirley Hughes, Dolores Otteson and Arlene Manchester; and many nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Austin, James, Tyler, Erika, John and Kaden. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Yu Ai in April 2005; and son, Bruce in May 1976.A memorial for Donald will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Public visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Interment will be at 4 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, followed by a reception.Online expressions of condolence may be made at Legacy.com: In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in the name of Donald W. Dippe to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Published in Anchorage Daily News from May 28 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close