Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Gene Irish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan Donald Gene Irish passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, after a long battle with leukemia. He was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Lead, S.D., where he attended school and worked at the Homestake Goldmine - famous for the gold used in Black Hills Gold jewelry. He was an avid skier and spent a lot of time at Terry Peak Ski area. During his sophomore year at SD School of Mines and (Agriculture) Technology, he was drafted into the Army. After boot camp in the Rockies he was transferred to Fort Richardson in 1958. His new wife, Mary Ellen, drove up the Alcan to join him in 1959.

After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1963, he returned as a civilian employee for the Army Corp of Engineers as a draftsman from 1963-1971. During that time he self-studied architecture, then continued his career as an architect for the Corp of Engineers for the Air Force with the Alaska Air Command from 1971 to his retirement in 1993.

Don was an accomplished architect and designed several custom homes for friends. One of his projects was remodeling the family's 1963 ranch style house with originally designed built-in furniture. He also enjoyed woodworking and made guitars, jewelry boxes, weaving looms and many other original creations in addition to military ship model building from scratch.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Carleton and Florence Irish; and his sister, Faye Gushurst. His survivors include his sister, Kay (Jesse) Saxton of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughters, Dori (Bob) Olsen of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jill Lerner (Marc Eid) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Holly (Darby) Hobson of Girdwood, Alaska; and grandchildren, Indigo Hobson and Bristol and Chase Lerner.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. His ashes will be interred at the Fort Richardson cemetery. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close