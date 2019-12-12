Longtime Alaskan Donald Gene Irish passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, after a long battle with leukemia. He was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Lead, S.D., where he attended school and worked at the Homestake Goldmine - famous for the gold used in Black Hills Gold jewelry. He was an avid skier and spent a lot of time at Terry Peak Ski area. During his sophomore year at SD School of Mines and (Agriculture) Technology, he was drafted into the Army. After boot camp in the Rockies he was transferred to Fort Richardson in 1958. His new wife, Mary Ellen, drove up the Alcan to join him in 1959.
After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1963, he returned as a civilian employee for the Army Corp of Engineers as a draftsman from 1963-1971. During that time he self-studied architecture, then continued his career as an architect for the Corp of Engineers for the Air Force with the Alaska Air Command from 1971 to his retirement in 1993.
Don was an accomplished architect and designed several custom homes for friends. One of his projects was remodeling the family's 1963 ranch style house with originally designed built-in furniture. He also enjoyed woodworking and made guitars, jewelry boxes, weaving looms and many other original creations in addition to military ship model building from scratch.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Carleton and Florence Irish; and his sister, Faye Gushurst. His survivors include his sister, Kay (Jesse) Saxton of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughters, Dori (Bob) Olsen of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jill Lerner (Marc Eid) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Holly (Darby) Hobson of Girdwood, Alaska; and grandchildren, Indigo Hobson and Bristol and Chase Lerner.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. His ashes will be interred at the Fort Richardson cemetery.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019