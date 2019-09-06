Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McDermott. View Sign Service Information St Anthony's Catholic Church 825 Klevin St Anchorage, AK 99508 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Anthony's Catholic Church Celebration of Life 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM O'Malley's on the Green Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Francis McDermott died on Aug. 9, 2019, as the result of injuries from a fall. He was 89. Don was born in Danvers, Mass., and as a young man he moved to Yakima, Wash., where he served as a diocesan priest for 14 years. Among his assignments in Yakima was that of headmaster at Yakima Central Catholic High School. Don's years at Central Catholic instilled in him a deep interest in education. In 1970, he completed a Ph.D. in education at the University of Portland, resigned the priesthood and moved to Alaska.

Don was hired at the newly formed University of Alaska Anchorage as one of the first members of the education department. As the need for teacher training increased, he helped develop programs and served as dean of the School of Education. He retired from UAA in 1988. In retirement, Don contributed his energies to family and community service. He was active in Friends of the Library, Central Alaska Retired Teachers Association, the Anchorage Golf Association and the AARP Safe Driver Education Program. He was also an active member of Anchorage Faith & Action Congregations Together. People who knew and worked with Don found him to be a compassionate individual with a warm personality and a keen wit. He laughed often, sharing his sense of humor with those fortunate enough to know him.

Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, Toni McDermott; and his children, Megan McDermott of Anchorage and Andy McDermott (Alene) of Palmer, Alaska; and five grandchildren. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, there will be a funeral mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at O'Malley's on the Green from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff on the fifth floor of Providence Hospital and the caregivers at Arctic Wolfe Assisted Living Home for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Don's name to Catholic Social Services, 3710 East 20th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99508.

