Donald Ross McKendry, 96, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born to Will and Rachel McKendry on Aug. 29, 1923, in Oxnard, Calif.

He lived in the Fillmore, Calif., area until 1977. Don was a true gentleman. He was very active sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing and backpacking. Don was an active member of the Fillmore Rescue Posse and achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He shared his love for the outdoors with family and friends. Don graduated from Fillmore High School in 1942, and was captain of the football team his senior year. Don worked in the oil industry most of his life and retired from BP without ever having a sick day.

Don enlisted in the U.S. Marines on Aug. 25, 1942, and served as a Cannoneer with Battery H, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division. He served in battles at Iwo Jima, Saipan, Tinian, and Kwajalein. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal on Nov. 21, 1945.

Don moved to Alaska with his new bride Millie Palmer McKendry in 1977, and built a home in Soldotna.

Don is survived by his wife, Millie McKendry of Soldotna; his daughter, Gayle Georgi of Badger, Calif.; and his sons, John (Sherrilyn) McKendry of Badger, Allen (Tabitha) McKendry of Kasilof, Alaska, and Steven (Jeannette) McKendry of Rathdrum, Idaho. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

