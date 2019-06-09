Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald died peacefully on May 18, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Paul and Hazel Odom (deceased). Donald graduated high school in 1959, joined the Army which took him to Alaska and met his love, Donna. Following his honorable discharge, they moved to Shelbyville, Tenn., where they married in 1963.

Don and Donna had their first child, Debra, in 1967. After two years, they moved back to Alaska, where they had their second daughter, Dawnette. They settled in Anchorage, Alaska, for 40 years, where Don worked for Enstar Natural Gas for 22 years and then retired. They became members of The

Donald loved spending time with "his girls," teaching them how to fish and camp, changing car tires and oil; turning them into self-sufficient independent women. Donald's love of adventures inspired him to purchase an RV and travel the Lower 48 states for the next few years until they settled in Pharr, Texas.

Donald enjoyed being a prankster to all whom he came into contact with and will always be remembered for this. Even as his health declined, he never lost his ability to do this.

Donald is survived by his wife, Donna June Odom; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Loren Howard; daughter, Dawnette Starr; four grandchildren, Trinity, Kyler, Emma and Casey; brother and sister-in-law, James and Maryilyn Odom, David and Connie Odom; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Louis Tellifson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Donald requested a celebration of life party which was held at his home in Pharr, Texas, on May 29, 2019, with lots of family and friends in attendance. A memorial service at Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery was held on May 30, 2019, Donald's final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that if anyone wishes to send a card of condolence, please send to: Donna Odom, 501 W. Owassa Rd. #54, Pharr, TX 78577.

