Donald "Don" Scott Parker died peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Mary on April 3, 2019, following a courageous fight with brain cancer.

Don and Mary met in 1989, as employees of Worthington Ford in Anchorage, Alaska. They married on May 1, 1999, in Anchorage. In 2005, they moved back to Don's birthplace, Australia.

Don is survived by his adoring wife, Mary; his son, Ryan Holzwarth-Parker and his partner Tonya Jones, also in Australia; and his daughter, Sierra Holzwarth-Parker and her partner Joe Passino of Eagle River, Alaska.

He was a loving husband, father and terrific friend. He will be sorely missed. Don had many great friends here in Alaska; he was a great story teller, avid golfer and fabulous cook. His celebration of life was held at his golf club in Australia.