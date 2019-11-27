Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R Pratt. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Pratt, 67, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at Providence Hospital,

Anchorage, Alaska.

A service will be held Nov. 29, 2019, at Kehl's Palmer Mortuary, 209 S Alaska Street, Palmer, AK 99645 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Followed by a celebration of life potluck at the Moosehead Saloon until 7:00 p.m.

Don was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Renton, Wash. He resided in Ellensburg, Wash. and married Linda Caraway in 1972. They had three children, Dean, Carri Ann and Kyle. In 1973, Don & Linda moved to Alaska to work and raise their children and enjoy all that Alaska had to offer their family.

Don traveled between Alaska and Washington on a regular basis, driving truck and spending time with his children. He had a very successful career as a truck driver spending thousands of days on the road and driving millions of miles.

Don also was a hay farmer and enjoyed working on farm equipment. He will be remembered as one of the best Little League coaches for Abbott-O-Rabbit Little league and as a coach and district administrator for Eastern Washington Little League.

Don loved driving truck, coaching baseball, fishing the Kenai river and hunting in Alaska. The evening skies always brought a smile to his face, as he would

look for shooting stars, constellations, satellites and of course the dancing northern lights.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bob & Margaret Pratt; and brother, Marty (Ellensburg, Wash.). He is survived by his three children, Dean, Carri Ann & Kyle of

Palmer, Alaska; six grandchildren; and former spouse and friend, Kim Pratt. He also is survived by his brothers and their wives, Frank & Stephanie, John & Marsha, Bryan, Dean & Terri Pratt.

