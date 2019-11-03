Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Salem Alliance Church Salem , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Oct. 17, 2019, the well-lived life of Don Stoneburner, full of compassion, honor and service to others, came to an end.

His life is an example of how true happiness is found by making a difference in the lives of those we love. Whether through his loving presence at the games and events of his children and grandchildren, selfless help for friends by painting houses, landscaping yards, building countless backyard patios, gazebo, ponds and fountains, Don was There. Always there.

Don was a man of few words, but of deep feeling.

He always had a heart for those who needed help, whether he knew them or not. For many years, Don (Coach Stoneburner) coached soccer for the Boys & Girls Club. He was active at Holy Family Cathedral and Catholic Social Services in Anchorage and a founding member of Brother Francis Shelter, where he made endless PB&J sandwiches for the homeless, often enlisting the help of his four kids. His kids speak of their father not giving money to the homeless, but rather, taking those in need to a nearby restaurant. In Oregon, Don and Ila spent many hours volunteering for Feed Salem.

He is carried forever in the hearts of those whose lives he made better, and is survived by his wife, Ila Stoneburner; his children, Lori Stoneburner, Jeremy Stoneburner, Mark (Janet) Stoneburner, Jennifer (Kev Wright) Stoneburner, Greta (Ken) Black and Cameron (Melissa) Van Dyck; his grandson, Kevin Wright; sister, Roberta (Ron) Mehl; and many beloved Oregon grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Salem Alliance Church in Salem, Ore. In lieu of flowers, Don's family asks that contributions be made to Feed Salem, Brother Francis Shelter or Bean's Cafe.

