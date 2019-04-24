Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Belenski. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Service 2:00 PM Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Lessa Belenski, age 69, passed away peacefully at home in the care of hospice on April 17, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1949, at Providence Hospital to Britt (Husa) Ostby and Donald I. Dahlbeck. She was a 1968 graduate of East Anchorage High School. After high school Donna moved to Texas, where she, with her first husband, adopted her daughter - "Her Sunshine" - Tiffany Murphy on Dec. 26, 1976. She lived in Texas 13 years before divorcing her first husband and moving back to Anchorage, Alaska, with Tiffany in 1981. In 1986, she met her soul mate and loving husband Ronald G. Belenski and they married on Nov. 19, 1996. She gained not only a husband, but a stepdaughter, Adrie John-Baptiste. She was an employee of the State of Alaska for many years before retiring early to spend more time with her grandchildren.

She is remembered for her ability to make everyone laugh, her fondness of crab dinners and her love of dancing to her favorite singer - Patsy Cline. Tiffany, Adrie and the grandchildren will never listen to "Walking After Midnight" or "Falling to Pieces" without thinking of Mom/Grandma. The love she had for all of us and the love we have for her is forever.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dahlbeck; mother, Britt (Husa) Ostby; and stepfather, Orin (Bud) Ostby; brother, Brent Ostby; and her in-laws, Jean and Harvey Belenski. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Tiffany (Isaac) and Adrie; brother, Marlan Dahlbeck (Lee); sister, Betty Conlon (Sean); her grandchildren, Sidney (Marites), Stephan, Syrinity, Nyomiee, Amari and Michaela; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews too numerous to list.

Special thanks to Alaska Regional MOU nurses and McKinley Services (Luz) for the gentle care they gave her in her final days.

Services will be held on April 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Legacy Funeral Homes Witzleben Chapel, 1707 South Bragraw Street in Anchorage.



