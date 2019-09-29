Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Belle Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Chugiak, Alaska, resident Donna Belle Ferguson, 79, died on Feb. 19, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Ms. Ferguson was born on Aug. 18, 1939 in Whittier, Calif., to Yale and Faye McCartney.

She came to Alaska in 1962 to work as a nurse for the State of Alaska at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute. She retired in 1987.

She did an amazing job raising two sons as a single parent. Her sons said: "Donna enjoyed and was very skilled at arts and crafts including: needle work, stained glass, fused glass and mosaics. She never turned a stray animal away, loved her cats and chickens, the beautiful views from her property in Chugiak, old movies and a good mystery book. She also enjoyed holidays, and a good pizza out with her family here in Alaska, and a good laugh."

She was survived by three feral cats; two cherished chickens; her two sons and spouses, David and Angie Ferguson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Dan and Youn Hee Ferguson; and granddaughter, Taylor Fae Ferguson of Anchorage.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Yale and Faye McCartney; and her sister, Marilyn McCartney.

Her family said, "She will be greatly missed, and although no longer with us, she will never be forgotten."

Arrangements were with Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Chugiak, Alaska, resident Donna Belle Ferguson, 79, died on Feb. 19, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center.Ms. Ferguson was born on Aug. 18, 1939 in Whittier, Calif., to Yale and Faye McCartney.She came to Alaska in 1962 to work as a nurse for the State of Alaska at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute. She retired in 1987.She did an amazing job raising two sons as a single parent. Her sons said: "Donna enjoyed and was very skilled at arts and crafts including: needle work, stained glass, fused glass and mosaics. She never turned a stray animal away, loved her cats and chickens, the beautiful views from her property in Chugiak, old movies and a good mystery book. She also enjoyed holidays, and a good pizza out with her family here in Alaska, and a good laugh."She was survived by three feral cats; two cherished chickens; her two sons and spouses, David and Angie Ferguson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Dan and Youn Hee Ferguson; and granddaughter, Taylor Fae Ferguson of Anchorage.She was preceded in death by her parents, Yale and Faye McCartney; and her sister, Marilyn McCartney.Her family said, "She will be greatly missed, and although no longer with us, she will never be forgotten."Arrangements were with Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close