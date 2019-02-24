Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Hill-Johnston. View Sign

Longtime Alaskan and Anchorage resident Donna Hill Johnston died on Jan. 8, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Hayti, Mo., to Donald and Mary Hill.

She graduated from Kenai Central High in 1969, then moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, and then Anchorage.

Donna married Donald Johnston on June 30, 2001, in Anchorage, where they made their home. She worked for the Municipality of Anchorage for many years as a retirement specialist.

She enjoyed camping and fishing for silvers on the Kenai River.

Donna is survived by her husband, Donny; five siblings, Kathy Stuart of Washington, Cindy (Steve) Morgan of Soldotna, Alaska, Don (Becky) Hill of Washington, Mike Hill of Destin, Fla., and Joanna (BJ) Dempsey of Laurel Hill, Fla.; also numerous nieces and nephews; and her three cats, Abi, Buddy and Lexy.

