Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska

At Donna's request, a Luau will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Bishop's Beach in Homer.

Donna was born on April 3, 1928, in Dillon, Mont. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts and also her Teaching Certificate. She moved to Alaska in 1956 and resided in Anchorage. She taught school at Sunflower Elementary, Orion Tudor Elementary, Fireweed Elementary and Northstar Elementary. She retired in 1996 from the Anchorage School District.

Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fourth Ward.

She helped start the teacher's aide program in the Anchorage School District.

Donna's passions were being an artist, sculpture, going to garage sales, dancing, rockhounding, antiques, Santa Claus and being with her family.

Her daughter wrote: "Mom intended to bring beauty to the world and that she did. Her art, music, dance, laughter, beauty and love spread beauty and joy everywhere she went. Her family and friends all grieve her passing and will remember forever the love of 'Gonnie,' Mom, Donna Jean ... she is one of a kind."

She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Anthony Guerra McAllister.

Donna is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Dede and Roy Srb of Cordova, Alaska, Robin McAllistar of Homer, Julie and Chuck Quales of Homer, and Tora Gerrick of Phoenix, Ariz.; son and daughter-in-law, Martin "Tiger" Ridener and Valarie Melendez of Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughters, April Calcum of California, Jackie Tomrdle and husband Arvo, of Kenai, Alaska, Katie McAllistar of Homer, Brittany and Talia Champion both of Anchorage, and Candice Quales of Wasilla, Alaska; grandsons, Will Srb and wife Kristin of Cordova, and Charles Quales and Aaron McAllistar Taliesin both of Homer; great-granddaughters, Tayrn Calkum of California, Caprice McAllistar and Grace Berumen McAllistar both of Homer, Bella and Katella Tomerdle both of Kenai, Daphne Funk of Wasilla, and Suriyah Lovina Brock of Homer; great-grandsons, River Tomerdle of Kenai, Adonija Brock of Homer, Rylan Srb of Cordova, and Gage and Gunnar Funk of Wasilla.



Longtime Alaska teacher Donna Jean (Talent) Ridener, 91, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska, surrounded by her family.At Donna's request, a Luau will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Bishop's Beach in Homer.Donna was born on April 3, 1928, in Dillon, Mont. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts and also her Teaching Certificate. She moved to Alaska in 1956 and resided in Anchorage. She taught school at Sunflower Elementary, Orion Tudor Elementary, Fireweed Elementary and Northstar Elementary. She retired in 1996 from the Anchorage School District.Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fourth Ward.She helped start the teacher's aide program in the Anchorage School District.Donna's passions were being an artist, sculpture, going to garage sales, dancing, rockhounding, antiques, Santa Claus and being with her family.Her daughter wrote: "Mom intended to bring beauty to the world and that she did. Her art, music, dance, laughter, beauty and love spread beauty and joy everywhere she went. Her family and friends all grieve her passing and will remember forever the love of 'Gonnie,' Mom, Donna Jean ... she is one of a kind."She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Anthony Guerra McAllister.Donna is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Dede and Roy Srb of Cordova, Alaska, Robin McAllistar of Homer, Julie and Chuck Quales of Homer, and Tora Gerrick of Phoenix, Ariz.; son and daughter-in-law, Martin "Tiger" Ridener and Valarie Melendez of Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughters, April Calcum of California, Jackie Tomrdle and husband Arvo, of Kenai, Alaska, Katie McAllistar of Homer, Brittany and Talia Champion both of Anchorage, and Candice Quales of Wasilla, Alaska; grandsons, Will Srb and wife Kristin of Cordova, and Charles Quales and Aaron McAllistar Taliesin both of Homer; great-granddaughters, Tayrn Calkum of California, Caprice McAllistar and Grace Berumen McAllistar both of Homer, Bella and Katella Tomerdle both of Kenai, Daphne Funk of Wasilla, and Suriyah Lovina Brock of Homer; great-grandsons, River Tomerdle of Kenai, Adonija Brock of Homer, Rylan Srb of Cordova, and Gage and Gunnar Funk of Wasilla. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close