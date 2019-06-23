Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, card-playing buddy, chef extraordinaire, role model, style icon and all around OG Alaskan queen, Donna Jean Cotter Grant, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness on June 7, 2019. She was 84.

Donna, her parents, siblings and cousin were reportedly the first civilian family to travel the not-yet-officially-open Alcan Highway into Alaska in 1946, defying orders from Canadian Mounties to turn around. After an idyllic summer in Eska, the family moved to Healy, Alaska, where Donna recalled temperatures of 70 below. They then settled in Anchorage, Alaska, enjoying life in the bustling little city. Donna even owned an orphaned black bear cub for a time, feeding it molasses and taking it for walks on Government Hill.

Donna worked all around downtown Anchorage in the 1950s, car hopping at Jim Dandy's, crafting massive ice cream sundaes at Hewitt's Drug Store, selling fabric at her Aunt Dicy's tailor shop. Donna was working on 4th Avenue during the 1964 Earthquake, commandeering a taxi driver afterward to drive her home to her children in South Anchorage. In later years, Donna kept the books for the family's Cessna repair shop, Air Parts, on Merrill Field. With her beloved husband, George Grant, Donna had adventures all over Alaska and beyond, building salmon and shrimp processing plants at Port Heiden, Port Williams and Ouzinkie; flying planes through fog shrouded mountain passes; enjoying life, pinochle and moose stew at the family homestead near King Mountain.

A highlight of her life took place at Tolsona Lake Lodge, where she met her husband. As Donna wrote: "We fell madly in love when we met in the fall of 1956. I was a young mother staying with friends at Tolsona Lodge and George was a dashing and so attractive pilot who landed at Tolsona Lake with a couple of hunters for lunch one day. I did my best to get lunch made and finally George came into the kitchen to help me get food on the table. I was as smitten by George as he was by me." The pair married in 1957, and lived passionately together until his death in 2001. She missed him every day.

Donna and George loved their home in South Anchorage, planting beautiful and creative flower gardens, building rockeries, hosting the Anchorage Garden Tour and creating a home perfect for both elaborate dinner parties and comfortable family gatherings – both of which benefited from her world-class cooking. Donna remained at home until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Grant; parents, Herman and Cora Cotter; sister, Joyce Hammons; brother, Herman Cotter Jr.; and cousin, Joe Hayes. She is survived by her children, Stanley Grant (Meg), Susan Morgan and Kathleen Bergey; grandchildren, Erika Grant (Eleanor), Kevin Grant, Jennifer Howk, Eric Howk and Shawnna Arnold Kallina (Paul); and numerous other family members.

A Celebration of Life for Donna is planned for July 7, 2019. For more info, please email:

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization that supports Alaskans in need. Our beautiful mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, card-playing buddy, chef extraordinaire, role model, style icon and all around OG Alaskan queen, Donna Jean Cotter Grant, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness on June 7, 2019. She was 84.Donna, her parents, siblings and cousin were reportedly the first civilian family to travel the not-yet-officially-open Alcan Highway into Alaska in 1946, defying orders from Canadian Mounties to turn around. After an idyllic summer in Eska, the family moved to Healy, Alaska, where Donna recalled temperatures of 70 below. They then settled in Anchorage, Alaska, enjoying life in the bustling little city. Donna even owned an orphaned black bear cub for a time, feeding it molasses and taking it for walks on Government Hill.Donna worked all around downtown Anchorage in the 1950s, car hopping at Jim Dandy's, crafting massive ice cream sundaes at Hewitt's Drug Store, selling fabric at her Aunt Dicy's tailor shop. Donna was working on 4th Avenue during the 1964 Earthquake, commandeering a taxi driver afterward to drive her home to her children in South Anchorage. In later years, Donna kept the books for the family's Cessna repair shop, Air Parts, on Merrill Field. With her beloved husband, George Grant, Donna had adventures all over Alaska and beyond, building salmon and shrimp processing plants at Port Heiden, Port Williams and Ouzinkie; flying planes through fog shrouded mountain passes; enjoying life, pinochle and moose stew at the family homestead near King Mountain.A highlight of her life took place at Tolsona Lake Lodge, where she met her husband. As Donna wrote: "We fell madly in love when we met in the fall of 1956. I was a young mother staying with friends at Tolsona Lodge and George was a dashing and so attractive pilot who landed at Tolsona Lake with a couple of hunters for lunch one day. I did my best to get lunch made and finally George came into the kitchen to help me get food on the table. I was as smitten by George as he was by me." The pair married in 1957, and lived passionately together until his death in 2001. She missed him every day.Donna and George loved their home in South Anchorage, planting beautiful and creative flower gardens, building rockeries, hosting the Anchorage Garden Tour and creating a home perfect for both elaborate dinner parties and comfortable family gatherings – both of which benefited from her world-class cooking. Donna remained at home until her death.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Grant; parents, Herman and Cora Cotter; sister, Joyce Hammons; brother, Herman Cotter Jr.; and cousin, Joe Hayes. She is survived by her children, Stanley Grant (Meg), Susan Morgan and Kathleen Bergey; grandchildren, Erika Grant (Eleanor), Kevin Grant, Jennifer Howk, Eric Howk and Shawnna Arnold Kallina (Paul); and numerous other family members.A Celebration of Life for Donna is planned for July 7, 2019. For more info, please email: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization that supports Alaskans in need. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close