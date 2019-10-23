Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Bailey-Kock. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM College Heights Baptist Church 44440 K-Beach Road Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan and Sterling resident, Mrs. Donna Marie (Fuller) Bailey-Kock, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 K-Beach Road in Soldotna. Pastor Scott Coffman will be officiating.

Donna was born February 25, 1937, in Anaconda, Montana. She moved to Alaska, living in Anchorage in 1965. She moved to Sterling in 2001. Donna worked for Montana Telephone, IBM, Palmer Pioneer Home and BLM in Anchorage, from which she retired. She had many volunteer hours with The Anchorage Figure Skating and The Pioneer Home in Palmer. She loved quilting, baking, fishing, and family gatherings.

The family wrote: "Always in control, it all went as mom planned. On the river, the echo of "fish on" will ring forever. Come on in, there is plenty to eat, what's one more! Keeping busy, lending a hand and giving instructions. Quilting was her heart. Her many beautiful quilts will warm us all forever."

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 4 sisters. She is survived by her husband, Karl Ed Kock of Sterling; daughters, Connie Harju of Sterling, Brenda Moody of Sterling, and Marjene Bailey of Sterling; son, Carl Bailey of Anchorage; brother, Roger Fuller of Helena, Montana; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Donna to The College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 K-Beach Road - Soldotna, Alaska 99669.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign her visit her online guestbook at





Longtime Alaskan and Sterling resident, Mrs. Donna Marie (Fuller) Bailey-Kock, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 K-Beach Road in Soldotna. Pastor Scott Coffman will be officiating.Donna was born February 25, 1937, in Anaconda, Montana. She moved to Alaska, living in Anchorage in 1965. She moved to Sterling in 2001. Donna worked for Montana Telephone, IBM, Palmer Pioneer Home and BLM in Anchorage, from which she retired. She had many volunteer hours with The Anchorage Figure Skating and The Pioneer Home in Palmer. She loved quilting, baking, fishing, and family gatherings.The family wrote: "Always in control, it all went as mom planned. On the river, the echo of "fish on" will ring forever. Come on in, there is plenty to eat, what's one more! Keeping busy, lending a hand and giving instructions. Quilting was her heart. Her many beautiful quilts will warm us all forever."She was preceded in death by her parents and her 4 sisters. She is survived by her husband, Karl Ed Kock of Sterling; daughters, Connie Harju of Sterling, Brenda Moody of Sterling, and Marjene Bailey of Sterling; son, Carl Bailey of Anchorage; brother, Roger Fuller of Helena, Montana; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Donna to The College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 K-Beach Road - Soldotna, Alaska 99669.Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign her visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close