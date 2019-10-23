Longtime Alaskan and Sterling resident, Mrs. Donna Marie (Fuller) Bailey-Kock, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 K-Beach Road in Soldotna. Pastor Scott Coffman will be officiating.
Donna was born February 25, 1937, in Anaconda, Montana. She moved to Alaska, living in Anchorage in 1965. She moved to Sterling in 2001. Donna worked for Montana Telephone, IBM, Palmer Pioneer Home and BLM in Anchorage, from which she retired. She had many volunteer hours with The Anchorage Figure Skating and The Pioneer Home in Palmer. She loved quilting, baking, fishing, and family gatherings.
The family wrote: "Always in control, it all went as mom planned. On the river, the echo of "fish on" will ring forever. Come on in, there is plenty to eat, what's one more! Keeping busy, lending a hand and giving instructions. Quilting was her heart. Her many beautiful quilts will warm us all forever."
She was preceded in death by her parents and her 4 sisters. She is survived by her husband, Karl Ed Kock of Sterling; daughters, Connie Harju of Sterling, Brenda Moody of Sterling, and Marjene Bailey of Sterling; son, Carl Bailey of Anchorage; brother, Roger Fuller of Helena, Montana; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Donna to The College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 K-Beach Road - Soldotna, Alaska 99669.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign her visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019