Donna V. Pederson passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019, in Poulsbo, Wash. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David of Kingston, Wash.; son Bengt; son, Bjorn; daughter-in-law, Kim; and granddaughter, Malin; and dogs, Lindy and Turi. Born in 1944 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Fritz and Elvira Visen, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Harry Alm, after her father passed. She graduated from West High, the University of Minnesota with a degree in geography, and University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in nursing and master's degree in planning.
She met David Pederson in January 1968, Nordic skiing in Minnesota, and they married in August after a whirlwind romance. After having children, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She worked for Providence in nursing, and as construction project management on the 1980s expansion. At the Alaska Native Medical Center, she helped plan the construction of and move to the new hospital.
She fulfilled a lifelong dream to raise golden retrievers - Gus, Tuli, Wiley, Lindy and Turi - and took up obedience, agility and field trials. She loved the people she met through them and was extremely proud of Lindy's golden retriever hall of fame induction. She was an engaged mother, simply wanting her children to be happy. She enjoyed time with her family in Sweden throughout her life. She shared her love through knitting and quilting.
A memorial celebration will be held in Anchorage next summer. Please email [email protected] for information. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a local dog rescue or the Kathleen Sutton Fund, https://www.kathleensutton.org, which provides transportation to cancer treatment appointments. A longer obituary can be found at http://www.poulsbomortuary.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019