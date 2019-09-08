Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Velarde. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hannah Kahlman Photography Studio Send Flowers Obituary

Loving sister, mother and wife Donna (Dahlke) Velarde passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 70.

Donna was born and raised in Brandon, Wis. She was the daughter of Edward and Evelyn (Kysely) Dahlke. She attended school at The Sunnyknoll Country School and then later graduated from Brandon High School. She grew up on the family farm in Brandon, where her love and compassion for animals and nature began.

Donna and her daughter Eva were inseparable. They loved to travel and explore together. She loved being active with her dogs, working in the garden and going fishing. Donna was always willing to help people and animals. She volunteered for 30 years at Alaska Humane Society and retired from US Travel Agency.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Eva and husband Phil Velarde; sons, Robert and Dave; stepsons, Todd and Terry; sisters, Ellen Fude and Sharon Thompson; brother, Merlin (Sharen) Dahlke; sister-in-law, Connie Dahlke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn Vis and Sandra Dahlke; brothers, Dennis and Jerome Dahlke; and brothers-in-law, Ernest Fude and Wallace Vis.

Donna was a selfless person who always thought of others before herself. As evidence of that strong character, she was able to continue to give love after her life, with the gift of organ donation. That final act of love was a benefit to numerous lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Hannah Kahlman Photography Studio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alaska Humane Society, P.O. Box 240587, Anchorage, AK 99524.

