Longtime Alaska and Nikiski resident Donnis Thompson, 90, a true Alaskan pioneer, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at home.

She was an amazing and beloved wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, author, politician, realtor, and business owner and operator with her husband Stan Thompson.

Donnis was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Stockton, Ill. She left Cayuga, Ind., and came to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1951. She married Stan and moved to Kenai, Alaska, in 1953. They homesteaded in Nikiski in 1959.

She was the author of two published books: "Loon Lake Mystery" and "Mystery at the Alaskan Fish Site." She also authored many articles for magazines such as Redbook, Vogue, Women's Day and Alaska Sportsman, and contributed to Alaskan historical books, as well as various newspapers including Alaska's Senior Voice for many years. She assisted Stan when he was U.S. Commissioner. They had businesses including Kenai Korners Building Materials for 18 years - '53 to '71 - and Peninsula Greenhouse for five years, Kenai Realty and setnet fishing.

In 1982, Donnis was the first woman in Alaska to run for Lieutenant Governor on the Libertarian ticket. She was president of the Nikishka Chamber of Commerce in '84. She served on the Post-Secondary Education Commission for five years, from '77 to '82, and was a recipient of the Anchorage Athena Award in '91 for distinguishing herself in business and community service.

Donnis was a lifelong student, always staying current on local, national and world affairs, a sharp historian, a wonderful debater, singer of 1000 songs, hilarious storyteller, an engaging conversationalist, a successful moose hunter and was so proud when she finally earned her bachelor's degree at the age of 61. For many years she has been actively involved with North Star United Methodist Church. Her family and friends will continue to miss her as she had a personality larger than life, full of a sense of awe and adventure, extending courtesy to all, with a great sense of humor and a sharp mind to the very end. Donnis was the epitome of love, grace, intelligence and loyalty.

Donnis was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Thompson; and her son, Tollef Thompson.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tucker and Colette Thompson of Nikiski, and Tok and Cecilia Thompson of California; daughter and son-in-law, Teri and David Rozzell of California; granddaughters, Whitney, Lindsey, Kylie, Tasha, Teilyn and Thea; grandsons, Tanner, Oscar and Jasper; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ellie, Olive and Torren.



