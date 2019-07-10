Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Jones. View Sign Service Information Eagle River Funeral Home 16421 Brooks Loop Road Eagle River , AK 99577 (907)-696-3741 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Eagle River Funeral Home 16421 Brooks Loop Road Eagle River , AK 99577 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Eagle River 11149 Old Eagle River Rd. View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Chugiak Senior Center Interment Following Services Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Eagle River, Alaska, resident Dora Adell Jones, 98, passed away peacefully at Evergreen Hospice, in Albany, Ore., on July 2, 2019.

A viewing, open to the public, will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Evergreen Eagle River Funeral Home, 16421 Brooks Loop, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church Eagle River, 11149 Old Eagle River Road, on July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska.

A celebration of life will follow at the Chugiak Senior Center, where Dora resided for 27 years. It will start at approximately 3 p.m.

Dora was born in Wade, Okla., on Oct. 17, 1920. She was raised during the "Dust Bowl" era. Her family, which included five daughters and one son, followed the crops through California on into Oregon.

She married Charles McCracken and had one son, Gerald. After a divorce, she met and married Herman Jones in California in 1950. They had one son, Ralph Dennis. She and Herman came to Alaska in 1952 with the two boys to start a new life. They eventually settled in Eagle River, where Dora was very active in her son's Boy Scout activities and also the PTA. She and Herman were founding members of the First Baptist Church Eagle River.

Over the years while raising her children, growing gardens and baking the best cinnamon rolls and banana pudding in the world, she eventually obtained employment with the State of Alaska as a housekeeper. After Herman passed in 1967, Dora continued working for the State until her retirement in 1985.

She moved into the Chugiak Senor Center in 1990. While there, she took great pride in establishing and maintaining the flower beds and baskets. She continued to remain physically active by participating in annual community 5k walks, where she was frequently recognized as the oldest participant. She was frequently honored because of her devotion to her church and community.

In October 2017, Dora joined her son Jerry and daughter-in-law Kathy in Lebanon, Ore. She resided at the Willamette Manor assisted living facility in Lebanon until her passing.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at the Chugiak Senior Center in Alaska and the Willamette Manor and Evergreen Hospice in Oregon for the care and support they gave to Dora.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Myrtle Berryhill; four sisters and one brother; her husband, Herman; and her son, Ralph. She is survived by her son, Jerry Jones and his wife Kathy; her daughter-in-law, Jane Jones; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Active Pall Bearers are: Rusty Bridges, Scott Blake, RJ Jones, Gordon Jones and Luke Bridges. Honorary Pall Bearers include: Ray Johnson, Paul Fillmore, Randy Mauldin, Dylan Blake, Matthew Blake, Hunter Blake and Paxon Jones.



